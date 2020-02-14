Clinton farmer Coombs joins NC Pork Council Board

File Photo | Sampson Independent Josh Coombs was recently selected for a leadership position with the N.C. Pork Council. - File Photo | Sampson Independent Coombs -

Local hog farmer Josh Coombs was selected to become a leader for the NC Pork Council Board of Directors.

It was recently announced by the organization that Coombs, of Clinton, was elected to represent the local District 4. As a new member, he will serve for three years. The mission of the Pork Council is to promote and educate the public and to ensure a socially responsible and profitable North Carolina pork industry.

The Sampson County native was raised on a farm with his family. Coombs operate Josh Coombs Farms, LLC, which includes a nursery and finishing process for Prestage Farms. He also manages more than 300 acres of timber. When he’s not running the farm, he serves the community as a full-time captain with the Clinton Fire Department.

He is a 2003 graduate of Clinton High School. Coombs continued his education at Sampson Community College in 2008. He is currently pursuing his fire science degree through Central Piedmont Community College. Coombs is a Mason through Hiram Lodge No. 98 as well as a Sudan Shriner in Clinton. He currently serves on the NC Pork Council outreach committee. He is married to Jessica and they have two sons, Jett and Wyatt. They are also welcoming another baby this year.

Coombs is ready continue work with District 4, which includes Sampson County and nearby counties such Bladen, Duplin, Lenoir and Pender counties. Sampson County’s Jennifer Daniels of Autryville and Jerry Hairr of Clinton are also members of the board.

The N.C. Pork Council board is comprised of 18 district directors elected by the membership. Additional board members include representatives from allied industries and meat processors. Anyone serving on a national pork industry board is included at the state level as well. Representatives of N.C. State University, the N.C. State College of Veterinary Medicine, N.C. A&T State University and the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services serve as non-voting members of the board.

The organization, formerly known as the N.C. Pork Producers Association, was organized as the North Carolina Swine Industry Association. It was chartered in 1962 as a non-profit corporation. It is the oldest state pork producer organization in the nation that has operated under a mandatory checkoff funding system since its inception.

Jim Lynch and Lorenda Overman, both from Goldsboro, were recently elected to lead the North Carolina Pork Council board of directors this year.

Lynch of Goldsboro has been elected president of the board of directors. Lynch has been on the board since 2012 and served as vice president last year. He has been employed by Maxwell Foods since 2002, serving as an environmental specialist. His responsibilities include environmental design, permitting, nutrient and manure management, crop production and irrigation. Jim was raised on a family farm of four generations in Wayne County where he still operates a turkey brooder operation with Butterball.

Overman of Goldsboro was elected to serve as vice president of the board. Overman has been a member of the NC Pork Council board since 2013. Along with her husband Harrell, Lorenda has worked with swine and row crops for more than 34 years. Their farm, which has been in the family for more than 100 years, now produces row crops of corn, soybeans and wheat along with both a sow farm and finishing barns. Their sons are also involved in the family business.

Coombs elected to represent Dist. 4