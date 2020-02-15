Union Middle Pageant set for Feb. 29

The Union Middle School Pageant will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 6 p.m. Pageant contestants, from left, are: front row —Stephine Macedo-Serrano and Avery Jones; second row — Alisia Velazquez, Lauren McMillan and Jameiya Highsmith; and back row — Sarah Millen, Aleeyah Richardson, Oleksandra Bazaluk and Hailey King. Admission is $5. -

The Union Middle School Pageant will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 6 p.m. Pageant contestants, from left, are: front row —Stephine Macedo-Serrano and Avery Jones; second row — Alisia Velazquez, Lauren McMillan and Jameiya Highsmith; and back row — Sarah Millen, Aleeyah Richardson, Oleksandra Bazaluk and Hailey King. Admission is $5.