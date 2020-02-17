Two charged in murder of CHS student

File photo|Sampson Independent Jaheim Currie, far right, looks on as teammate Spencer Westerbeek sacks West Craven’s TaQuandre Cherry in the NCHSAA 2A Eastern Semifinal game last year. Currie was killed Friday night in a shooting in Dunn. - File photo|Sampson Independent McNeill -

A Clinton student and football player was shot and killed Friday night at Cook Out in Dunn, a fatal incident for which two suspects have now been charged with murder.

Jaheim Curtez Currie, 16, of Clinton, sustained a fatal gunshot wound while in the parking lot of the restaurant, which was the site of a fight that erupted into gunfire, authorities said.

Currie was initially identified by media outlets as a Harnett Central student. He attended the school previously, but was a junior at Clinton High, where he was on the football team.

Police investigators subsequently charged two suspects in connection with the shooting. Investigators first charged Christopher McNeill, 22, of 811 S. Magnolia Ave., Dunn, with murder.

A second suspect, said to be 17 years old, was also charged with murder. Due to the suspect’s age, his name was not released.

According to reports, at approximately 9:44 p.m Friday, Feb. 14, officers with the Dunn Police Department responded to a “fight in progress and shots fired” call at the Cook Out restaurant, located at 1723 W. Cumberland St., Dunn.

When they arrived, officers discovered one subject suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Cook Out.

“That individual was immediately transported to a hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased,” a press release from the Dunn Police Department stated. The identification of that victim was initially withheld, pending notification of next of kin, but was later confirmed to be Currie.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a large crowd had gathered inside the Cook Out and a fight broke out among individuals. After the crowd exited the restaurant, shots were fired in the (parking lot) and the victim was struck,” the police statement read.

At a Clinton City Schools’ district meeting on Monday morning, Clinton football coach Cory Johnson addressed Currie’s untimely death.

“Fill our children with love and knowledge and we must stop the violence, one child at a time,” Johnson was quoted as saying, according to the CHS Dark Horse Football Facebook page.

On Saturday, CHS Dark Horse Football posted its condolences as news trickled into Sampson County of the previous night’s deadly shooting in neighboring Harnett County.

“It’s never easy when you lose one of your own. Please be in prayer for this family and our players, our coaches, our school, our community,” the Facebook post read. “Jaheim Curry (sic)……young man. I am sure you now have the best seat in the house. Watch over the HORSES!! We will see you again one day!! #42 #betoughbeahorse.”

In the aftermath of Currie’s shooting death, investigators requested anyone with additional information, videos or other materials related to the case to contact them at 910-892-2399, 910-230-3556 or 910-893-9111. Dunn Crimestoppers also offered a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, urging those with details to call 910-892-2222.

While Dunn Police Department investigators were able to make the arrests, the investigation is ongoing.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

