Piney Grove Fire District receives new rating

FAISON — With a new rating, the Piney Grove Volunteer Fire Department is pleased with the progress which is expected to lower insurance for homeowners.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshall Mike Causey recently that the district completed its routine inspection and received a 6/9E rating, effective May 2020. The rating will lower home insurance costs within a 5-mile radius of the fire department, located at 471 Goshen Church Road, Faison. Piney Grove Fire Chief Ashley Grimes said the department would like to thank all of the mutual aid departments for helping with the rating.

“The process takes several years before you are really ready for the inspection,” Grimes said. “I’m very proud of our firemen for achieving this.”

According to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Insurance, the inspection, conducted by officials withing the Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM), is required on a regular basis as part of the North Carolina Response Rating System (NCRRS). Among other things, the routine inspections look for proper staffing levels, sufficient equipment, proper maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities and the availability of a water source.

“I appreciate all of the hard work from the members and I appreciate the community bearing with us until we go this thing done,” Grimes said. “Now, it will benefit everybody. You should see a little break in homeowners’ insurance. I appreciate all the hard work from my guys.”

The NCRRS rating system ranges from one (highest) to 10 (not recognized as a certified fire department by the state), with most rural departments falling into the 9S category. While lower ratings do not necessarily indicate poor service, a higher rating does suggest that a department is overall better equipped to respond to fires in its district. Higher ratings can also significantly lower homeowners insurance rates in that fire districts.

“I’d like to congratulate Chief Grimes for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” Causey stated in a news release. “The citizens in the town of these districts should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”

State law requires OSFM officials to inspect departments serving districts of 100,000 people or less, which makes up all but 12 of the state’s fire districts.

State officials improve rating after inspection