Two arrested in drive-by shooting in Clinton

Two alleged gunmen have been charged in connection with a drive-by shooting in Clinton over the weekend, in which a man was shot in the back in his front yard. He is still recovering at a regional hospital, as two men are now jailed in the shooting.

Deondre Javon Melvin, 22, of Stetson Street, sustained what was termed a non-life-threatening injury after being shot once in the back outside his residence. The shooting was reported at 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Charges were served Monday, and Melvin was still at a Greenville hospital on Tuesday.

Christopher Jarrod McDoe, 28, of 802 W. Main St., Clinton, and Lykheim Ty-Shaun Simmons, 26, of 877 Indian Town Road, Clinton, were each charged with assault with a deadly weapon intending to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into occupied property, possession of a firearm by a felon and injury to personal property.

McDoe was additionally charged with resisting police officer.

Both were taken into custody Monday on Morisey Boulevard. They were each placed in the Sampson County Detention Center without privilege of bond. Their first court appearance is set for this Friday, Feb. 21.

Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards said one of the department’s officers was actually patrolling in the nearby area when he heard the shots ring out. He was en route to the scene when the 911 came in from a neighbor, Edwards said.

Officers responded to 501 Stetson St., and found Melvin lying in the yard.

“A neighbor had heard the shots and saw (Melvin) had been shot and was calling for help,” the police chief said. “He was awake, alert and speaking when officers arrived.”

Edwards said there was an “ongoing dispute” between Melvin and the suspects, who he knew.

“He had just walked out of the house and they rolled past and shot,” the chief stated. “The information that we have at this time is that both of them were armed with handguns.”

The gunshots damaged two vehicles, including a Honda Pilot and Saturn V6, both of which sustained an estimated $500 in damages, as well as an exterior door window. There were three other victims listed, including Melvin’s relatives Sonji Parker, 53, and Annie Melvin, 69, who were in the Stetson Street home at the time of the shooting, and Paula Jacobs, 44.

None of them sustained injuries, according to reports. Deondre Melvin was transported to Sampson Regional Medical Center before being flown to Greenville, where he was still being treated on Tuesday.

Edwards pointed to the criminal histories of both suspects.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, McDoe was convicted in 2013 of discharging a firearm into occupied property in Sampson County. He served more than three years for the felony charge, court records show.

McDoe was convicted on a misdemeanor drug offense in Sampson last year, receiving a suspended sentence and a year’s probation.

Simmons was convicted in July 2019 of possession of stolen goods and possession of firearm by felon in Sampson. He received a suspended sentence and two years’ probation, the NCDPS database shows.

Court records show Simmons has been in and out of prison on convictions in Sampson over the past decade, including carrying a concealed weapon, selling, buying and possessing property with an altered ID, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding in an attempt to elude arrest, records show.

Victim, 22, still being treated

By Chris Berendt

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

