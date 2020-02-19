Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Feb. 13 — Corey Glenn Hardison, 35, of 295 Holland Town Road, Salemburg, was charged with shoplifting and habitual larceny. Bond set at $4,000; court date is March 5.

• Feb. 13 — Jordan Matthew Lilliston, 21, of 78 Meredith Court, Dunn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and breaking and entering into a residence. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Feb. 21.

• Feb. 13 — Crystal Renee Vancleave, 33, of 2140 Harrison St., Wilmington, was charged with shoplifting and second degree trespass. Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 5.

• Feb. 13 — Patsy Jordan Wynn, 54, of Garland, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 13.

• Feb. 14 — Mydesha Sentora Draughon, 24, of 1118 Phillips St., Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond set; court date is March 12.

• Feb. 14 — Adrian David Merritt, 29, of Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering and served orders for arrest on charges of second degree trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $11,200; court date is March 5.

• Feb. 16 — Ryan Eric Carr, 34, of 851 Indian Town Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is March 16.

• Feb. 17 — Takila Jamecia Alford, 36, of 2460 Herring Road, Rose Hill, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Feb. 20.

• Feb. 17 — Don Christopher Smith was charged with injury to personal property and assault on a female. No bond set; court date is March 16.

Incidents/investigations

• Feb. 16 — Jonathan Faircloth of Autryville reported a break-in of an enclosed trailer, with an ATV, dirt bike, impact gun, table saw, generator, air compressor, miter saw, welder, grinder, drill and television among items taken. Items valued at $15,050.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

