SI revamps guide, adds conservative op-ed column

In a response to reader requests, The Sampson Independent has revamped its weekly entertainment guide and added to its Opinion page repertoire, including another conservative voice.

Both, General Manager Sherry Matthews said recently, are positive improvements that she hopes will please subscribers and draw new readers to the local community newspaper

“We are constantly asking and receiving input from subscribers and potential readers about what they want to see in their local newspaper. They tell us, and it is our job to respond as often as we possibly can. These improvements are a response to the calls for another conservative voice on our opinion page and beefed up entertainment within our weekly television guide,” Matthews said.

The revamped guide, with a change in title to Entertainment NOW, will begin on Feb. 22. Chocked full of entertainment news, puzzles and the eagerly anticipated Streaming This Week, the guide brings to the forefront the changes in the way people watch television these days.

“We didn’t change anything about what people loved most about the guide,” Matthews said. “The Crossword puzzle, the Word Search and Suduko are still there, but we added information on streaming channels because so many people are watching Hulu, Prime and Disney+, and they wanted to know, at a glance, what they could stream each week.”

So Entertainment Now’s Page 2 features What’s New in Streaming for the week on the most popular services, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu. Also included in the guide will be stories on the most popular network shows like “This is Us,” “The Bachelor,” “Dancing with the Stars” and Grey’s Anatomy, along with an at-a-glance listing of what is playing each night.

“It’s a great table-top piece that gives you the latest information at your fingertips.”

That includes, Matthews stressed, the latest in local advertising. “Whether it’s what your favorite restaurants are offering to the latest in furniture, tires, eyewear, insurance, gifts, pharmaceuticals and much, much more, our advertisers are on full display in the guide.”

Matthews offered special thanks to those advertising for helping the newspaper bring something unique and useful to the paper’s readers each week. “This is a partnership, and we appreciate their support, and, like always, we urge readers to shop with our local advertisers, the men and women who are always there to support local activities throughout our wonderful county.”

Op-ed gets another conservative voice

In addition to the changes in the entertainment guide, Matthews pointed to the newspaper’s Opinion page as another place readers would see additions that some had asked for.

“Many readers wanted to see additional conservative voices on our Opinion page. It is always our intent to give equal time to conservatives, liberals and moderates, as best we can, so we decided to search for another conservative columnist to use on our op-ed page,” Matthews said.

So joining John Hood and Carolina Commentary writers will be political conservative Rich Lowry.

Lowry, available through King Features, is one of the top conservative voices at the center of political opinion, offering insightful commentary and analysis of today’s events.

His column begins today on Page 4 and is expected to run twice a week.

“I love argument, ideas and honest political combat,” Lowry said in a press release. “I write a column that reflects the intense interest I have in all these things, through the prism of the events of the day (and sometimes the hour). My column is almost always on top of the news, but I try to take a step back to give readers a deeper interpretation of current issues.”

As editor of the National Review, Lowry is at the center of conservative thought in America. Founded by William F. Buckley Jr., the magazine is considered the leading conservative publication in the country and is known for its erudition, civility and substance.

In his twice-weekly column Lowry writes about American politics and culture with passion, intellect and composure. His highly topical work delves for the deeper truths behind the day’s headlines and inspires strong reactions from all parts of the political spectrum.

“This is a welcome addition to our Opinion page cache,” Matthews said. “I sincerely hope readers will enjoy it.”

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Lowry-1.jpg https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_cover.jpg