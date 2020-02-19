Church programs dot calendar

On Wednesday, Feb. 19-21, at 7 p.m. (nightly) revival is being held at New Life Outreach Ministries, Clinton. The guest messenger will be Pastor Nicholas Worrells and congregation of One Church in Goldsboro.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, at 3 p.m., Black History dinner will be held at Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. Everyone is invited.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, at 4 p.m., Bethlehem Disciples of Christ will be sponsoring a Pastor Aide Gospel singing program, with several musical guests. Location is 8990 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, at 5 p.m. Joy Night Service will be held at Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church, Roseboro. The guest messenger will be Bishop Baldwin, choir and congregation of Living Waters Church, Roseboro.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, at 3 p.m. the guest messenger will be Pastor Thelma Waters, choir and congregation of Coopers Chapel United Holy Church, Clinton.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m. Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, will celebrate pastor the Rev. Thaddeus Godwin’s 3rd pastoral anniversary. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Michael Boykin of Clinton. Music will be rendered by the combined choir. Dinner will be served following morning service. At 3 p.m., the guest messenger will be the Rev. Leslie Morrisey, choir and congregation of Greater Six Runs Baptist Church, Turkey.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m. regular morning worship service will be held at Clinton International Church, Clinton. Pastor Paul Blue will bring forth the morning message, with music rendered by the praise and worship team.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, at 4 p.m. First Lady Angelic White, mass choir, ushers and congregation of Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, will render service at Street Praise Outreach Ministry, Dunn.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m. Appreciation Service, honoring Elder Carl Faison, will be held at the House of Prayer. The guest messenger will be Dr. Evelena Oliver of St. Jude Church of Christ, Warsaw. Music will be rendered by musical guests. Location is 235 Juniper Road, Faison.

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m., Ash Wednesday will be held at Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist Church. The guest messenger will be Dr. Marvin Clowney, choir and congregation of Christ Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

On Friday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. Western Union Association Tri-Union will be held at Lisbon St. M.B. Church for the youth session.

On Friday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m. Annual Family and Friend’s Day service will be held at St. Stephens United Holiness Church, Turkey. The guest messenger will be Pastor Gertie Stevens, choir and congregation of Whosoever Will Church, Newton Grove.

On Sunday, March 1, at 11 a.m. the guest messenger will be the Rev. Jackie Alford, choir and congregation of Popular Grove Church, Faison. Dinner will be served after morning service. Host pastor is District Elder Anthony Flow and the members invite all to come fellowship and be blessed.

On Saturday Feb. 29, at 10 a.m. at Lisbon St. Church, Minister/Deacon Union will be in charge of morning service.

On Saturday, Feb. 29, at 12 p.m. Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church members will have a fun outing event with bowling and dinner in Fayetteville.

On Saturday, March 7, at 6 p.m. the Community Male Chorus, Clinton, will be celebrating their 73rd anniversary at Beaver Dam Missionary Baptist Church, Odom Road, Clinton. Several choral groups to participate, lifting up the Name of Jesus in praises and songs. FMI, contact Deacon Sam Butler at 910-592-2323 or Deacon Tim Butler at 910-525-4944.

Prayer Service/Bible Studies:

Journey Group Bible Study/Sunday/6 p.m./The Journey Church, Plain View.

Trinity United Freewill Holiness Church, Clinton/Bible Study/Sunday/8 a.m.

Prayer service/Monday/5:30 p.m./House of Jacob, Clinton.

Prayer service/Monday/ 6 p.m./ Wednesday at 6:30 p.m./New Life Outreach International Ministries, Clinton.

Tuesday, 11 a.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/ Ivanhoe

Prayer service/Tuesday, 6:30 p.m./ Love Center/345 Jackson Road, Dunn

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church, Salemburg

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Cooper Chapel UHC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./ Bearskin MBC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Arise Ministries, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Mt Pleasant Church, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush Church, Clinton.

Prayer service/Bible study is held every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. and every Friday at 7 p.m. at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church,Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Brown’s Chapel MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Littlefield MBC, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Elizabeth MBC, Autryville.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Wards Chapel MBC, Delway.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./First Missionary Baptist, Warsaw.

Wednesday, before the first and third/6 p.m./Cedar Creek MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Temple of God Deliverance Ministry, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./ First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe.

Wednesday, 6:45 p.m./Roseville Missionary Baptist Church, Harrells

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hills Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Faison

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Paul Church of Christ,/Clinton

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Sampson Chapel Disciples of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hour of Power/Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m Holly Grove Holiness Church 1519 Indian Town Road, Clinton, with the Rev. Eartle McNeil Jr.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Morning Star United Holy Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Faison Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Piney Green Disciple Church, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church, Garland

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Dunn

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Garland First Baptist Church, Garland.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./The Journey Church. Plainview, Dunn.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Greater St. Luke United Holy Church, Rose Hill.

Every first Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Mission night/Baptist Men/WMU/Youth, Turkey Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, at 7 p.m. Hayes Chapel Baptist Church, Delway

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Corporate Prayer

Every first Wed./St. Peter United Holiness Church, Keener.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./First Baptist Church, Stedman

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./St. Jude Church of Christ, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Original Bible Way Tabernacle, Mt.Olive.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m/Holy Tabernacle U.H.Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Held every first and third Wednesday at 7:30 p.m./Goshen Disciples Church, Faison, and preaching is every second and fourth Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, at 10 a.m./Roseboro United Methodist Church, Roseboro. (Ladies Bible Study in Fellowship Hall)

Thursday, at 5 p.m. till 5:30 p.m (Prayer Service) Bible Study/5:30-6:30 p.m at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./House of Prayer in Faison/Rev. Everlena Oliver.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./The People’s Church, 1776 Rowan Road, Clinton.

Thursday, 6:30 p.m./Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./WhoSoEver Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m. and Joy night every 4th Friday night, held at Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Trinity Outreach Ministries, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Bethlehem Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m/St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton.

Joy Night 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush/every Thursday, Clinton.

Regular Morning Services:

Brown’s Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Greater Mt. Calvary Holiness Church/Clinton/11:30 a.m.

The New Church of Christ/Faison/11 a.m.

Clinton International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Turkey Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Snowhill M.B.Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Olivet Institutional Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Union Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Bowden/11 a.m.

Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church/Keener/11 a.m.

Littlefield M.B. Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10:45 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist/Roseboro/10 a.m.

St. Jude United Holy Church/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church/Salemburg/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Kenansville/11 a.m.

New Life Outreach Ministries/Clinton/8:30 & 10:30 a.m.

New Birth Deliverance and International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Robinson Chapel M.B. Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Chapel Hill M.B. Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

Big Piney Grove M.B. Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Christ Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Andrew Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Lisbon St. M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Bearskin M.B.Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The House of Prayer/Faison/7:30 p.m.

First Baptist M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Point Level Disciples Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Holly Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

Jackson Grove Bible Church of God/Midway/11 a.m.

Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m

Goshen Disciples Church/Faison/11 a.m.

Giddenville A.M.E. Zion Church/Faison/11 a.m.

Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

Holly Grove Holiness Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Ram In The Bush Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

Original Bible Way Tabernacle/Mt. Olive/11 a.m.

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/Ivanhoe/11 a.m.

St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church/Garland/11 a.m.

Garland First Baptist Church/Garland/11 a.m.

The Journey Church/Plain View area/11 a.m.

Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Warsaw/11 a.m.

Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry/Roseboro/9 a.m. till 11 a.m.

Greater St. Luke United Holy Church/Rose Hill/11 a.m.

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church/ Clinton/11 a.m.

St. Paul Church of Christ/Clinton/10:45 a.m.

St. Stephens Holiness Church/Turkey/11 a.m

Gateway Deliverance Ministries/Clinton/10:45 a.m.

The People’s Church/1776 Rowan Rd. Clinton/11 a.m.

Hill Chapel Missionary Baptist Church/Faison/11 a.m.

Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Beaver Dam Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton-Odom Rd./11 a.m.

St. Peter United Holiness Church/Keener/11 a.m.

First Baptist Church/Deep Bottom/11 a.m.

The New Church of Christ/Faison/11 a.m.

Cooper Chapel United Holiness Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Trinity United Freewill Holiness Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Roseboro/8:45 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

Little Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church/11 a.m.

Roseboro United Methodist Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11:15 a.m.

Piney Green Disciples Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church/Dunn/11 a.m.

New Light AME Zion Church/Salemburg/11 a.m.

St. Jude Disciples of Christ/Warsaw/10 a.m.

Trinity Outreach Ministries/Clinton/11:45 a.m.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_MarilynWright-2.jpg

By Marilyn Wright Contributing columnist

To report church news, call 910-551-8624 or email [email protected]

To report church news, call 910-551-8624 or email [email protected]