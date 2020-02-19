Garland hosts town hall

Mayor Winifred Murphy speaks about community engagement. - Mayor Pro Tem Austin Brown speaks about infrastructure improvements. - Community members attend the first town hall for Garland. - Wanda Hill Simmons encourages people to volunteer with the town’s Community Action Group. - -

GARLAND — With topics ranging from community events to law enforcement, residents were encouraged to unite and make Garland a better place to live, work and play.

The first town hall meeting was held Monday night at Garland First Baptist Church’s fellowship hall. Close to 50 people attended the meeting. The purpose of the meeting was to give residents updates about the town and for them to express concerns to the Board of Commissioners. Mayor Winifred Hill Murphy emphasized that all voices, tiny or large, must be heard for the betterment of the town.

“We want all of you engaged with the board, not just sitting back and saying they did this and they did that,” Murphy said. “Try to find out what were the reasons behind the decisions because sometimes when you look at all the paperwork and you attend meetings, sometimes there’s more behind the scene that you can see.”

During the meeting, attendees were encouraged to attend board meetings, review information online and to volunteer on committees. Unlike larger cities like Clinton, Garland does not have a large staff of employees at town, which leaves commissioners taking on more responsibilities to keep the town going.

“If it weren’t for all of you as volunteers, we could not do many of the things that we do,” Murphy said. “Volunteers play a very important part.”

Wanda Hill Simmons, a member of the Community Action Group (CAG), encouraged people to help at major community events and passed around sheets for people to sign up as volunteers. After briefly talking about her days as a cheerleader in high school, Simmons said it’s still part of her personality.

“I’m just a cheerleader, for our town, for our people,” Simmons said. “That is what the volunteer group is all about.”

CAG is made up volunteers who organize special events throughout the year. Some of them include the Community Day festival and parade, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020; the Halloween Trunk-or-Treat, Saturday, Oct. 31; and the upcoming Easter Egg Hut, which will be sponsored the Garland Church of God of Prophecy. The event is scheduled for Monday, April 13.

The “Music in the Park” series, created by Julian Carr and his wife Jeannie Carr was created in 2019 and quickly became a popular event. It brings people together to enjoy all genres of music at the Curtis D. Cain Memorial Park. Ideas for the Christmas Tree Lighting will be announced later in the year.

“All these people who volunteer are not doing it for themselves,” Simmons said. “They’re doing it for the town.”

Later during the meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Austin Brown spoke about town services and challenges such as trying to keep people employed in the public works department to answer the needs of residents with concerns about ditches, cleanup for the spring and fall. One of the biggest issues, is finding people to run equipment such as motor graders and backhoes.

“We hear you and we’re trying our best as a board to find these people to fulfill these positions and get this work done,” Brown said.

To help handicapped residents a drop box is being installed for residents to drop off their bills, without getting out the car. Another goal for Brown and the commissioners is to improve the infrastructure by eliminating dirt roads.

“That was one of the things that I looked at when I came on the board in 2017,” Brown said. “Why do we have some many dirt streets, money in our budget, but we’re not paving them?”

In 2017, work began on West Third Street with several block, with work being completed in 2019. The next plan is to skip over to West Fourth Street and pave sections. Board members also discussed Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Neighborhood Revitalization programs, which are designed to improve housing and infrastructure throughout the town.

During the public input portion, some of the concerns raised included maintenance of the east side of Garland and abandoned buildings.

“We have so many buildings that are in bad shape and we don’t have any place to host any inside meetings,” Murphy. “We would like to have some type of inside venue so we can host our citizens and sponsor culture events and have something for our young people.”

One of the buildings mentioned was the American Legion building. It was suggested that the space could renovated for indoor basketball. Murphy said the town ran into a few roadblocks with ownership to move forward with a plan.

Safety was also a concern, with topics such as vandalism at the ballpark and speed mentioned.

One resident believes with the absence of a police department, speeding is getting worse. Another complaint was made about semi-trailer trucks speeding through town.

In 2019, the Garland board voted to suspend police operations after working to re-establishing the department in 2017. Officials felt operations were too costly. Since that decision, some questioned whether the department should return or rely on the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office for services with a substation in the middle of town. Before the town hired a police chief several years ago, the town received coverage from sheriff’s deputies, but the contract was cut in 2016 after the Sheriff’s Office requested more money, although pleas were made by Garland leaders.

Murphy emphasized that Garland residents will continue to receive police coverage as taxpayers of Sampson County, but some felt it’s probably not enough since there’s a limited amount of deputies on duties during shifts. Carr, a member of the Sheriff’s Office and a Garland resident, demonstrated how big Sampson County is by saying it takes a driver more than hour to go north to south at 55 mph.

To come up with a solution moving forward, Murphy encouraged residents to provide more input to the safety committee.

The second meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Garland First Baptist Church, 55 W. Second St., Garland.

Mayor Winifred Murphy speaks about community engagement. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Hall_1.jpg Mayor Winifred Murphy speaks about community engagement. Mayor Pro Tem Austin Brown speaks about infrastructure improvements. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Hall_2.jpg Mayor Pro Tem Austin Brown speaks about infrastructure improvements. Community members attend the first town hall for Garland. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Hall_3.jpg Community members attend the first town hall for Garland. Wanda Hill Simmons encourages people to volunteer with the town’s Community Action Group. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Hall__4.jpg Wanda Hill Simmons encourages people to volunteer with the town’s Community Action Group.

Residents urged to get involved; second town hall set

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.