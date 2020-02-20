Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Feb. 18 — Travis Brett Williams, 24, of 31 Plug Lane, Autryville, was charged with probation violation. Bond set at $15,000; court date is March 2.

• Feb. 18 — Kimberly Krug Wilson, 52, of 109 Hemm Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,000; court date is March 6.

• Feb. 18 — Sandra Leggett, 60, of 61 Deer Grass Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. No bond listed; court date is March 10.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

