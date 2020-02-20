Strickland to join Garland board

Garland Mayor Pro Tem Austin Brown, left, and Mayor Winifred Murphy, center, lead a town hall meeting with the help of Mary Brown, right. The Board of Commissioners recently selected Jo Strickland to fill a vacancy. -

GARLAND — As a member of the community, Jo A. Strickland is looking forward to becoming a town commissioner and working for residents.

She was appointed during a Tuesday meeting after the board voted unanimously for her to fill a vacancy left by S.J. Smith, who served the town for more than 40 years as a town employee and a commissioner.

In early February, submitted a resignation letter, citing health matters for the reason. As a commissioner, Smith assisted town leaders with infrastructure projects for public works, roads, buildings, cemeteries and other maintenance matters. To help provide more recreational opportunities, Smith was also an advocate for bringing back softball to Garland.

After Smith left the board, town officials searched for applicants to fill the seat by posting advertisements on the the town’s website and other media outlets, but they did not receive a lot of responses from public. Strickland was the only person to show interest. The term expires in 2021. Strickland would like to work to unify the community and make Garland a better place for people to call home.

“There’s a lot of improvement that needs to happen in order for Garland to continue to grow,” Strickland said. “I think Garland is on the right path, but I think there’s a lot of room to grow and I want to be a part of a positive change for Garland and make this somewhere where people want to live and not somewhere they want to move away from.”

For Strickland, safety is also a big issue. She brought up traffic and other national scares such as missing children.

“I’m really focused on safety for our community,” she added.

Strickland is a retired nurse who also spent several years of active duty in the U.S. Air Force. As a nurse, she served patients at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s general vascular and trauma surgery units.

After spending the early part of her life in Burlington, she moved to Sampson County. Her parents grew up in the Parkersburg community. In 1986, Strickland graduated from Atlantic Christian College in Wilson, which is now known as Barton College. She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She moved to Garland 20 years ago with her husband, the late Mike Strickland, who passed away a few years ago. Strickland is also a veteran of the Air Force and physical therapist Together they had two daughters and three grandchildren.

Strickland is expected to take an oath before officially joining the board and sitting at the table. The next monthly meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 13, at Town Hall, 190 S. Church Ave., Garland.

Garland Mayor Pro Tem Austin Brown, left, and Mayor Winifred Murphy, center, lead a town hall meeting with the help of Mary Brown, right. The Board of Commissioners recently selected Jo Strickland to fill a vacancy. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Garland-Board-Pic.jpg Garland Mayor Pro Tem Austin Brown, left, and Mayor Winifred Murphy, center, lead a town hall meeting with the help of Mary Brown, right. The Board of Commissioners recently selected Jo Strickland to fill a vacancy.

Town resident to fill vacant spot