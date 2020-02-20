Two county traffic stops net MDMA

Boone - Walker - Jackson -

Two separate traffic stops in the Roseboro area earlier this week resulted in the seizure of MDMA and other drugs, as well as felony trafficking offenses against three different people, according to reports from the Sampson County Sheriff’s officials.

The traffic stops occurred within roughly an hour of each other on Monday afternoon, the first happening around 2:30 p.m.

According to reports, Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on old N.C. 24 (Autry Highway) in Roseboro, near Crumpler Plastic Pipe, for speeding and left of center.

During the traffic stop, a probable cause search was conducted based on the smell of marijuana, Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith noted. During the search, officers located a firearm stolen out of Charlotte, as well as 102 dosage units of MDMA, also known as “molly” or ecstasy, and 118 grams of marijuana.

The driver, Raymond Keith Boone, 38, of 4516 Old Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with trafficking in MDMA by possession, trafficking in MDMA by transport, felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana), possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Boone was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $75,000 secured bond.

According to N.C. Department of Public Safety, Boone has a single felony drug conviction on his record from 2011 in Sampson, as well as misdemeanor trespassing and damage to property convictions from two decades ago.

The other traffic stop occurred around 3:45 p.m. Monday, with Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction officers again initiating the stop, this time for a registration violation of a vehicle traveling on N.C. 24, near N.C. 242, in the Roseboro area.

A probable cause search was conducted based on the smell of marijuana, Smith noted again. During a subsequent search, 315 dosage units of MDMA and 28 grams of marijuana were discovered.

The driver, Keith Delonte Jackson, 30, and passenger Anonda Kionee Walker, 21, were charged with two counts of trafficking in MDMA, possession of marijuana greater than half an ounce, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $50,000 secured bond apiece.

Jackson has a few misdemeanor drug convictions on his criminal record out of Scotland and Hertford counties from 2011 and 2008, respectively. No N.C. criminal record was found for Walker.

Weed also seized; three arrested

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

