Pushing for school upgrades

Leaders from Sampson County district are continuing to push for improvements at aging facilities or options for a new Hobbton High School.

During a recent work session for the Board of Education Board Chair Kim Schmidlin presented an update about upgrades for the oldest buildings in the county — Hargrove Elementary School (HES), Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School (RSMS), and Hobbton High School (HHS). Schmidlin said the school leaders are expected to meet with Sampson County officials this week for budget sessions.

“It’s an opportunity we get every year to make our case to the county commissioners about what our funding needs are for the education for our students, the support of our staff and teachers, and also facilities needs,” Schmidlin said.

During previous meetings, community members voiced their concerns about a HHS. Among the extensive needs include narrow corridors and being in a landlocked area, which creates issues for traffic, parking and limited space to add athletic facilities. Mobile units are next to the school because of limited classroom space. Other listed issues include asbestos, roof issues, poor lighting, an aging gym, and locker room improvements. To make the improvements and more the early cost would be $4.34 million and to widen the corridors it would be $15 million.

A committee was formed in August to look at needs at the school with goals. The first is to determine improvements and priorities to get schools on a 20-year timeline with improvements such as energy efficiency, safety, and a better learning and teaching environment. The second goal is to determine is a new school is coming to avoid wasting money on improvements.

Members established a third goal in the plan to maximize the district’s 20 facilities which includes nine elementary schools, four middle schools, four high schools, two childhood centers, and a bus garage. The fourth and final goal is to develop a list of priorities for each school with projects that will enhance the life of the school and save money in the process.

Some of the problems at RSMS include roof leaks over the kitchen and cafeteria because of poor ventilation and moisture issues; an aging gym without energy efficient windows; the drop down ceiling in a portion of the building, built in 1956, needs to be replaced and a drop down ceiling needs to be installed in the 1949 section of the building to improve lights, sounds, aesthetics, and energy efficiency; and foundation work between sections of the building. There is also a restroom for boys on the outside of the building that can not be accessed inside. This is considered a safety issue for officials. The total estimate of improvements is $464,000.

At HES, energy efficient windows are needed and several doors need to be replaced as well. Lighting is also being requested along with painting and drop down ceilings for improved lighting, sounds, and other aesthetics. The estimated cost is $1.41 million.

Towards the end of 2019, the Sampson Board of Education listened to options presented by SfL+A Architects. One option was new high school across the highway, with a suggestion to tear down the current HHS to build a parking and queuing lane for Hobbton Elementary School and Hobbton Middle School, which are next to the high school. The cost estimate was $58.5 million.

Another was placing middle and high school students in the Hobbton District in one new building. Facilities such as gymnasiums, administration offices and cafeterias would be shared. Through this option, students from Hargrove Elementary School would attend Hobbton Elementary and children from Hobbton ES would be moved to the middle school building. The estimated cost was $78 million.

After meeting with Sampson County Commissioners, additional information will be presented at future meetings.

