‘Alive’ kicking off 10th year

The popular summer concert series that breathes life into downtown Clinton is returning for its 10th year — and a five-show slate is on tap.

Alive After Five (AA5) will again feature five shows, up from the four last year. The series will start in May and culminate with a special bash in October coinciding with a massive cycling event making a pit stop in the heart of Sampson County.

All concerts are held from 6-8:45 p.m. at the Clinton City Market on Lisbon Street in Clinton, and are offered free to the public. A partnership between the Sampson Arts Council, County of Sampson and City of Clinton, AA5 is funded through donations and no governmental financial support.

Kicking off the season on Thursday, May 21, will be Jim Quick & Coastline, a mainstay. On Thursday, June 18, newcomer CAT 5 Band will grace the stage. Following a hiatus in July, Alive After Five regulars Spare Change will return on Thursday, Aug. 20, followed by newcomers The Entertainers on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Rounding out the 2020 slate will be a special concert featuring The Band of Oz on Friday, Oct. 9. The concert will be presented to support the 2020 Cycle NC Mountains-to-the-Coast Bike Tour, which will come through Sampson with an overnight stop in Clinton. It is anticipated that the event will attract over 1,400 visitors to the county.

AA5 is a standing committee of the Sampson Arts Council, a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to enrich the cultural lives of the citizens of Sampson by nurturing and supporting excellence in the arts. For 10 years, with the help of about 100 sponsors each year, organizers have done just that.

The AA5 Committee is currently seeking sponsors for the 10th anniversary season.

“Sponsors are the key component that have allowed us to provide this wonderful opportunity for the residents of our community,” said Committee member Ross Kimbro. “We encourage and invite businesses and individuals to join us today by becoming a sponsor.”

Being an AA5 sponsor brings with it reception tickets, parking passes, T-shirts, as well as recognition on event signage and promotion via the “Bright Board” digital display during each concert.

“The most significant benefit,” Kimbro stated, “is the personal satisfaction that comes from supporting events that will bring our community together for evenings of music, dancing, fellowship and family fun.”

AA5 committee members noted that, since the inception of the AA5 concert series, 46 free public concerts have been able to be presented for the community — a number that will continue to grow.

“This would not have been possible without the support of our sponsors,” said committee member Cody Smith. “Alive After Five Summer Concerts are family-friendly events that are fun and entertaining for all ages. Each concert provides attendees with the opportunity to catch up with neighbors and old friends; as well as serving as a venue for meeting newcomers to the community.”

Food vendors and exhibitors will be on hand offering attendees various food and beverage options. Those in attendance will also have the chance to visit with the many local businesses that sponsor the series.

A look at the lineup

Jim Quick & Coastline are slated to kick off the series on May 21. Like their namesake Atlantic Coastline Railroad, the group has been traveling the “tracks” of the Southeast, and connecting with the hearts of loyal “Coastline Crazies.” Pulling from the threads of Soul, Blues, R&B, and Americana, Jim Quick and Coastline weave together their own genre of music known as Swamp Soul.

Making their first appearance in the AA5 series on June 18 is the CAT 5 Band. CAT5 consists of five individuals, including Jerry West, who was a longtime member of the Band of Oz and who also performed with the 1980’s rock-band Sugar Creek. He boasts multiple Cammy Awards. Other band members include CBMA Instrumentalist Of The Year Award winner Camron Dudley, formally of the Jim Quick & Coastline band; Glen Tippett, who has earned Multiple Cammy Awards; Hugh Blanton, also a multi-Cammy Award-winning artist and recipient of 2017 Song of the Year, while performing with the Breeze Band; and Tim Sidden, who performed with the band Hip Pocket for over four years.

Another series regular, Spare Change will be playing on Aug. 20. One of the Carolinas’ most well-known and respected party bands, Spare Change plays rock, country, beach, funk, rap, current Top 40 hits and classic rock, Spare Change has plenty in its repertoire. They are comprised of five vocalists — including a female — a rapper, a trumpet player, and even an electric violinist.

On Sept. 17, The Entertainers will make their debut performance in the AA5 series. In 1980, The Entertainers scored their first regional smash hit with “Living for the Summer,” a song that propelled the group to the forefront of beach music. The band was nominated in 1988 for Group of the Year and Single of the Year at the Beach Music Awards. The group’s second album, “Don’t Let Your Love Grow Cold,” won Album of the Year honors. In 1991, after 16 years with the Catalinas and 11 years with the Embers, Johnny Barker became a partner with Earl Dawkins as co-owner of the group. Other band members include Beaver Robinette, Eddie Brooks and Benjie Weaver.

Set for their ninth appearance at Alive After Five, The Band of Oz is on tap for Oct. 9. “Oz” consists of an eight-member group complete with a full horn section. In addition to performing many of their No. 1 hit songs, they offer the best in beach, R&B and Motown; as well as some of today’s most popular dance and top 40 hits. The Band of Oz was formed in 1967 as a part-time band playing fraternity parties and high school proms all over the South. In 1977, the band went on the road full time. Since that time the band has made a name for itself throughout the Southeast, winning numerous Cammy Awards from the Carolina Beach Music Association.

Event attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and sunscreen. No coolers or pets are allowed.

To become a sponsor, contact any committee member or contact Ray Jordan via email at [email protected] or call 910-592-6451. The deadline to become a sponsor is Friday, April 3, 2020. For more additional information visit: www.aliveafterfiveclintonnc.com.

Full slate announced for summer series

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

