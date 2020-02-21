Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Feb. 18 — Anthony Lavel Parker, 47, of 157 Old Hickory Lane, Godwin, was charged with driving while impaired, failure to maintain lane control and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $500; court date is March 3.

• Feb. 18 — Mildred Michelle Suggs, 38, of 417 Devane St., Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property. Bond set at $500; court date was Feb. 20.

• Feb. 18 — Jamie Lee Beach, 48, of 192 Doc Highsmith Lane, Roseboro, was charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretenses, uttering forged instrument and uttering forged endorsement. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 21.

• Feb. 19 — Alexander Dean Nettles, 31, of 3106 N.C. 55 West, Angier, was charged with communicating threats, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of marijuana. No bond set; court date is April 9.

• Feb. 19 — Antwan Romeo Rich, 26, of 596 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged with trespassing. No bond set; court date is March 17.

• Feb. 19 — Shane Earl McKoy, 26, of 513 Gold St., Roseboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 6.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

