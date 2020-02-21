Habitat continues mission in Sampson

Stan Mertz, a newly elected board member and resident of Sampson County, left, receives a decorative hammer for serving for at least 100 hours, from Ron Gunter, chief executive officer for the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity. Mertz is one of many volunteers ready to help families and served hundreds of hours through the organization. - Tracy Coffin, project manager for Fayetteville Habitat, speaks about special programs. - Steve Wilkins, pastor of Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church, prepares bacon for the Pastor’s Breakfast hosted by Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity. - Anna Chott, director of faith and community relations, talks to attendees about volunteer opportunities. - - Ron Gunter, chief executive officer for the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity, encourages community members from Sampson County to volunteer. - -

While talking to fellow community members, Stan Mertz encouraged everyone to roll up their sleeves and make a difference for families through the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity.

“You don’t have to know how to swing a hammer,” Mertz said. “We can teach you that.”

Also, volunteers are not required to be master electricians or plumbers to help dreams come true for family members. Mertz was one of the presenters during the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity’s first Pastors’ Breakfast for Sampson County, held at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church.

During the Thursday morning meeting, representatives from churches and organizations attended to learn more about programs and how they can help families become first-time homeowners.

Mertz, of Sampson County, was recently selected to serve as a board member for the Board of Directors for Fayetteville Habitat. He spoke about his experiences as a volunteer working on homes and said it was rewarding.

“You don’t have to be talented,” Mertz said. “We work with you. We train you we do everything and make sure you don’t get hurt, because that’s our first objective. It’s rewarding and people are really appreciative of what they have.”

Steve Wilkins, pastor of Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church, is excited to see Habitat back in Clinton with a commitment to build affordable houses for low-income families.

“The quality of houses that are built by Habitat are almost unsurpassed and to be able to get members of the community involved in building them is a wonderful way to serve the community,” Wilkins said. “The families who get to buy these homes are given a good home and they’re provided with a wonderful opportunity to own their home. To have that kind of dignity of pride, I think that’s a very important thing. I’ve always been a supportive member of the ministry of Habitat wherever I have served.”

Leaders from Fayetteville Habitat are seeking help to build partnerships with churches, faith-based organizations, community groups and volunteers. Ron Gunter, chief executive officer for the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity, said partnerships are an important part of the organization, which couldn’t function without them.

“We expanded our area into Sampson County and Bladen County because there was a need,” Gunter said. “We’re operating for that purpose. We want to address needs.”

After building a dedicating a home for the Davis family in 2019 near Williams and West Johnson streets, the organization is now asking for help to build two more houses in the area. The total cost for both homes is $210,000. Two families are ready to move inside the multiple-bedroom homes after they’re built. A mother and her son was selected for a house and a mother with four children were picked for the other.

Habitat officials would like to get started this year, but breaking ground will depend on the progress of fundraising.

“Even though there’s a great deal of work getting to the final dedication of a home, I can tell you that the greatest event is when we get to hand the keys to the new homeowner and they go put the key in the door. I can’t tell you the different degrees of shouting and praising. You just have to experience it.”

There’s a total of six lots in the Williams and West Johnson street area, which means there’s a possibility that projects for more Habitat homes could be built in the future.

“Our goal is to build two homes a year in Sampson County,” Gunter said. “We’ve already identified two families. We qualified them and they’ve been approved by our board to receive homes here. Today, we want to raise that awareness and we want to start the fundraising to provide those two homes.”

Gunter expressed how the commitment to build several homes in the upcoming years is possible if everyone pulls their resources together.

“If we raise more funds we can make that happen,” Gunter said. “We think that’s a doable goal for Sampson County if we all partner together and make that happen. Our partnership is with churches, faith organizations and community groups. It takes all of us.”

The local Fayetteville Habitat was founded in 1988 as a Christian ministry and nonprofit with a mission to help people own homes, which requires 300 hours of sweat equity, classes on home ownership and financial literacy education, and the ability to pay a low-interest mortgage. Since the founding, more than 175 homes have been built.

“Our whole purpose is to help provide safe affordable housing for families that qualify for our program,” Gunter said, while talking about the hard work involved. “Most people have a lot of misconceptions about Habitat — that we’re giving homes away. We do not give homes away.”

Anna Chott, director of faith and community relations, presented volunteer opportunities with other Habitat officials. One of them is Habitat Women Build, which brings women together for projects. Fayetteville Habitat would like to bring it to Sampson County. Another program is Habitat Interfaith Build, where volunteers work alongside churches and partner families for home construction.

The group of attendees also included representation from organizations such as Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., City of Clinton leaders, and businesses such as Black and Associates Insurance. Owner Eve Venters feels that it’s important for everyone to get involved.

“A lot of people will never own a own without their help,” Venters said. “It’s a great thing.”

Stan Mertz, a newly elected board member and resident of Sampson County, left, receives a decorative hammer for serving for at least 100 hours, from Ron Gunter, chief executive officer for the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity. Mertz is one of many volunteers ready to help families and served hundreds of hours through the organization. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Habitat_1.jpg Stan Mertz, a newly elected board member and resident of Sampson County, left, receives a decorative hammer for serving for at least 100 hours, from Ron Gunter, chief executive officer for the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity. Mertz is one of many volunteers ready to help families and served hundreds of hours through the organization. Tracy Coffin, project manager for Fayetteville Habitat, speaks about special programs. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Habitat_2.jpg Tracy Coffin, project manager for Fayetteville Habitat, speaks about special programs. Steve Wilkins, pastor of Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church, prepares bacon for the Pastor’s Breakfast hosted by Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Habitat_3.jpg Steve Wilkins, pastor of Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church, prepares bacon for the Pastor’s Breakfast hosted by Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity. Anna Chott, director of faith and community relations, talks to attendees about volunteer opportunities. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Habitat_5.jpg Anna Chott, director of faith and community relations, talks to attendees about volunteer opportunities. Ron Gunter, chief executive officer for the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity, encourages community members from Sampson County to volunteer. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Habitat_4.jpg Ron Gunter, chief executive officer for the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity, encourages community members from Sampson County to volunteer.

Organization raising funds to build more homes

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Volunteering with Habitat For more information about volunteer work or making a donation, contact the Fayetteville Habitat for Humanity at 910-483-0952, through email at [email protected] or visit www.Fayettevillenchabitat.org

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.