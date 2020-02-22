‘Just-A-Mere’ celebrates Valentine’s

The Just-A-Mere Garden Club met for its Valentine dinner at Ribeye’s Steak House in Clinton. The dinner was held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 6:30 pm.

Valentine decorations in the private dining room featured table arrangements of glittering hearts, red & white berries, & nandina foliage. Cupids & votive candles were placed along side the arrangements. Candy favors & books of love verses were at the place settings.

President Dixie Honeycutt welcomed the group, & Mr. Ray Best gave the response on behalf of the guests. The president complimented Beverly Best & Karene Smith for making all arrangements for the evening.

Pattie Godwin’s devotion centered on God’s unlimited love, followed by the blessing for the meal.

A meal of choice was enjoyed along with the salad bar. Following the delicious meal, Wilma Jean Wise shared homemade candy with the group.

Mr. Mike Mozingo was featured as the night’s entertainment. Not only is he an accomplished soloist, but also, is a gifted storyteller. Mr. Mozingo told a closing story, taken from the book “Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch.”

Club ladies were reminded of the yearly valentine party for the residents & staff at Golden Years Home in Falcon.

Martha Turner won a vase in the hostess gift drawing. Also, Karene Smith was the winner of the book “Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch,” which was donated by Mr. Mozingo.

Submitted by Betsy Williams, reporter. 910.385.8851

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Valentine-dinner.jpg