Registration underway for Senior Games

In April, a major competition with athletes and champions will show that age has no barrier.

Registration is underway for the 2020 Mid-Carolina Senior Games and will continue through Wednesday, March 18. Now in its 34th year, the purpose of the event is to promote healthy lifestyles and being active, while enjoying fellowship with peers from Sampson, Cumberland and Harnett counties . For ages 50 and up, there’s opportunities to compete in more than 30 individual and team sporting events. Some of them include swimming, racquetball, golf, basketball and track events. Games begin Wednesday, April 8, and will continue through Monday, April 27.

Linda Combs, an ambassador for Sampson County, participated for many years and played on a basketball team during previous competitions. This year, she plans to join the opening ceremonies and the SilverStriders Fun Walk, scheduled for Wednesday, April 8, at the Hercules Fitness Center, Fort Bragg. Combs also plans to compete in the standing and running long jump and basketball shooting. Each year, Combs also enjoys the fellowship aspect as well.

“It keep you active,” Combs said while encouraging people to join. “The more active you are, the longer you’ll be able to be up and about. It’s just good physical exercise and you’ll get to people in your own age category.”

Combs and other local ambassadors would like to see more people from Sampson County join the competition. Games will take place at various locations including Campbell University, Hope Mills Recreation Center Gym the Fayetteville YMCA. Three events for men and women are coming to Sampson County. Mid-Carolina’s Horseshoes is scheduled for April 13 at Royal Lane Park, followed by a shuffle board event, set for April 14. Western District Park in Roseboro is hosting the Bocce competition.

Along with sports, some of the Silver Arts categories include visual, literacy, heritage, performing arts, cheerleading, and line dancing. Some of the activities under those categories are drawing, poetry, kitting, and singing.

Medal winners in all categories will qualify for the North Carolina Senior Games in the fall. Winners at the state level will advance to the National Senior Games held every two years.

Registration and additional information is available at www.ncseniorgames.org. The registration fee through Wednesday, Feb. 26 is $9 online and $10 by mail. After Feb.26, the fee is $14 online and $15 by email. The deadline is Wednesday, March 18.

For more information or to receive an entry form contact Tracy Honeycutt, Mid-Carolina Senior Games, P.O. Box Drawer 1510, Fayetteville, NC 28302. She may also be reached by 910-323-4191, ext. 27; fax, 910-323-9330; or by email at [email protected] Sampson County participants may also contact local ambassadors: Marie Faircloth, 910-596-8246; Mary Jones or Pat Jones, 910-564-4670; Linda Armwood, Sampson County Office of Aging, 910-592-4853; or Combs at 910-592-7761.

