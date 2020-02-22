Garland town leaders mull fire district option

Garland commissioners recently discussed the county’s fire district. -

GARLAND — Town leaders of the Garland Board of Commissioners are uncertain about joining the local fire district, with concerns about finances serving as a sticking point.

During a recent meeting, Mayor Winifred Hill Murphy and the Garland Board of Commissioners discussed joining the Sampson County Fire District and the effect it could have on taxpayers. One of the examples used as a concern was a 10 cents increase, which would make property taxes hike from more than 82 cents to 92 cents per $100 for assessed valuation of property.

“I’m conflicted about this because I feel like we need to support the fire department,” Murphy said. “But I feel like we need more information on how this would impact us before we make a decision (and) do a resolution and our citizens taxes would be 10 cents more or eight.”

According to documents from Sampson County officials, current contracts are more than 20 years old and include updates. Some of them include appropriations, services, record keeping, decision-making processes and insurance ratings.

Mayor Pro Tem Austin Brown brought up a possibility of joining later and waiting to see whether changes are coming in the future. Murphy added that the difference between the Garland Fire Department and other areas such as Roseboro and Salemburg is that those departments are operated by the town.

“We don’t have any say-so or knowledge about what the expenditures are,” Murphy said. “If Roseboro wants to buy fire truck, then they have to take it before the town board. Whereas ours, they can buy fire trucks, helicopters, boats and whatever, and we don’t know. They might need it, but before we can obligate our citizens’ money, we need to have some amount of knowledge.”

Brown and others agreed.

“We need to support them and give them something,” Brown said. “I just want to make sure that it doesn’t put a burden on our low-income citizens and our people who are struggling to pay the taxes.”

Attorney Attorney Alan Maynard said he was also reluctant to move forward without knowing a tax or insurance rate. There was a consensus to hold off until they learned more information. An unanimous vote was made to table the fire tax decision.

Tax hike, lack of knowledge among concerns