Lewis, Coombs lauded for work with Clinton Fire

Two firefighters were recognized for their hard work and dedication to the Clinton Fire Department. The department announced its Firefighter of the Year for 2019 and the Fire Chief’s Award of Excellence during a Tuesday night Clinton City Council meeting.

“I have known most people on the fire department for a long time,” Mayor Lew Starling noted. “I would say that all of them qualify for this award.”

Starling noted that when his parents’ house was burning down, he watched the firefighters in action and saw what great work they do. He also acknowledged that the presentations of Firefighter of the Year Award are special to him.

Award of Excellence

Clinton Fire Department honored Engineer Jimmie Lewis with the Fire Chief’s Award of Excellence. Clinton Fire Department’s Fire Chief Stephen Lovette noted that Lewis consistently shows a willingness to work and he makes sure that all tasks are completed.

“He desires to help me make decisions to make the department better every day,” Lovette commented. “Now, he is an asset that I truly lean upon.”

It was also stated by Lovette that Lewis wants to see a better tomorrow for his department and he will help his chief achieve that.

“Jimmy Lewis has been to more fires than anybody in this,” Starling commented although he was slightly unsure if this was true or not. Someone suggested that Lewis was born in the truck proving that no one at the council meeting would challenge the accuracy of the Mayor’s comment.

“He is the only person who has driven without a roof, and without a coat on to far distances,” Starling stated.

Starling explained that Lewis loves the fire department and he thanked him for all that he does for the community. If the Mayor could only call one person if he needed something, it would be Lewis.

“He truly is a pleasure,” Starling remarked.

“And he’s our treasure,” Lovette added.

Firefighter of the Year

Captain Josh Coombs was announced as the 2019 Firefighter of the Year.

According to the fire chief, Coombs was nominated for the Firefighter of the Year Award due to his leadership values, his willingness to give back to his men of the department. He noted that Coombs’ crew respects him and they follow him as he teaches them in all aspects of the fire service.

“The respect of his crew becomes apparent as it teaches them in all aspects of the fire service every day,” Lovette stated. “I am very proud to announce Captain Josh Coombs as our 2019 Firefighter of the year for the city of Clinton.”

Starling interjected that he has known Coombs since he was born and he is a well-liked individual. He also stated that the city of Clinton is lucky to have the captain as a firefighter.

“For 20 years, I’ve never had a complaint about the performances of the Clinton Fire Department,” Starling stated.

