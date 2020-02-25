Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Feb. 20 — Alexander William Bowman, 33, of 103 Cedar Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $4,000; court date is April 16.
• Feb. 21 — Brandy Nicole Jacobs, 32, of 222 Browns Church Road, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond listed; court date is April 13.
• Feb. 21 — Darrell Wayne Royal Jr., 32, of 164 Elbow Road, Salemburg, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 5.
• Feb. 21 — Fredrick Culler, 22, of 201 Carolina Ave., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. No bond set; court date is April 9.
• Feb. 21 — Erik Alberto Ramirez, 21, of 3623 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is March 3.
• Feb. 21 — Tammy Sue Peterson, 48, of 1791 Mitchell Loop Road, Roseboro, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $500; court date is March 17.
• Feb. 21 — John Lynwood White, 33, of 3681 Roseboro Hwy., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats, domestic criminal trespass, driving while license revoked and suspended/revoked tag. Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 11.
• Feb. 21 — Priscilla Mae Cowan, 59, of 534 Byron Butler Court, Clinton, was charged with simple assault and communicating threats. Bond set at $200; court date is March 16.
• Feb. 21 — Christine Michelle Woodall, 33, of 131 Quail Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with felony probation violation- out of county. Bond set at $25,000; court date is March 18.
• Feb. 21 — Karen Kennedy, 29, of 60 Ponderosa Lane, Clinton, was charged with interference. Bond set at $500; court date is March 16.
• Feb. 21 — Thaddeus Avance Henry, 41, of 3798 Mintz Road, Roseboro, was charged with driving while impaired and reckless driving- wanton disregard. Bond set at $10,000; court date is March 17.
• Feb. 21 — Jessica Lee Kiger, 33, of 5480 Pine Ridge Road, Turkey, was charged with failure to maintain lane control and reckless driving to endanger. Bond set at $1,000; court date is April 6.
• Feb. 22 — Gary Wayne Jacobs, 63, of 2046 Owen Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with driving while impaired, speeding, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $750; court date is April 13.
• Feb. 22 — Johnny Edward Lucas, 28, of 393 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and simple assault. No bond set; court date is April 9.
• Feb. 22 — Brantley Lewis, 60, of 2678 Pine Ridge Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 6.
• Feb. 23 — Steed McPhail Kirven, 35, of 201 Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with damage to property and simple assault. Bond set at $2,000; court date is April 14.
• Feb. 23 — Christopher McCullen, 27, of 45 Homewood Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with injury to real property. Bond set at $500; court date is March 30.
• Feb. 23 — James Richard Harper, 32, of 709 Hollandtown Road, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property. Bond set at $500; court date is April 7.
• Feb. 23 — Mack Ray Mitchell, 50, of 110 Gray’s Drive, Harrells, was charged with sexual battery. Bond set at $2,000; court date is March 3.
• Feb. 23 — Rosella Vicente-Mazariegos, 48, of 211 Ellen St., Clinton, was charged with littering 15-500 pounds. No bond set; court date is March 3.
