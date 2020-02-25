System eyes salary increases

Finance Officer Stephen Britt makes a presentation about employee raises. -

Leaders from Sampson County Schools are ready to move forward with plans to increase pay for several employee groups.

During a recent work session, Finance Officer Stephen Britt presented the first phase of a proposed salary schedule dealing with child nutrition, technology, transportation workers, and directors. In all, the changes are about $187,000 with raises for 115 employees.

Under child nutrition, employees and managers step increases were set at $10 and $15 per month respectively. For the second year of employments, the amount each month would increase to $20 for child nutrition employees and $30 for managers. For the district, the total cost is $63,727 with more than 90 full-time and part-time employees receiving raises.

“The value in this is that all these folks who have gone years without a step increase or pay increase, it gets them on a schedule to where now they’re actually getting something every year.”

While comparing pay between cafeteria managers and staff, board member Tim Register expressed concerns about the manager’s pay being slightly higher, starting off at $2,117 per month. He would like to see the pay increase in the future since they have more duties. Britt said a compromise was made to accommodate employees within the child nutrition budget.

The plans for mechanics in the transportation department is similar to the nutrition budget, with increases per month, based on experience. After the first year, the raise would be $24 each month and $48 each month for the second year. For the district the total cost would be more than $42,000 with coming from the transportation department. The average salary for a transportation mechanic is $37,000 per year. Ten employees will be impacted.

For technology employees and the district’s Wide Area Network (WAN) Engineer, the step increases includes monthly increases based on experience within the district. The average starting annual salary for a technician is between $36,000 and $42,000. For the WAN engineer, it’s $50,850. Employees with a bachelor’s degree in a relevant technology field will move higher up the salary schedule. With five employees impacted, the raises are expected to cost the district more than $23,300. Funding is coming from a salary savings from a retired employees and other changes within the department.

“But it gets everyone closer to market value,” Britt said.

Monthly salaries for directors were also reviewed. Britt they historically fell under a principal’s schedule based on years experience and school size. Now, test results play a major factor.

“The state has done away with the years of experience and they also done away with extra pay for doctorates,” Britt said. “The schedule that we have now is based on the school’s performance.”

For a principal who met growth expectations on testing the total yearly salary is more than $82,000 and more than $85,800 for exceeding expectations. The salaries varies with the amount of students in each school. New principals and experienced administrators who haven’t met growth stay on a base schedule.

“Principals can and actually have moved up and down that schedule based on their school’s performance,” Britt said. “That’s determined by the state.”

Britt said this comes with a challenge of placing directors in certain spots and where they fit on the schedule. The district’s finance department is proposing to have a Growth Met schedule as a base schedule for directors, with longevity added to it. The total cost including benefits is $62,695 and is covered with the reduction of position in 2019. Ten employees will be impacted.

Board chair Kim Schmidlin said the salary schedule is a great compromise.

“I think it’s really good work, especially after I dove in and understood the complexities o this,” she said.

Register also questioned if it would be a hard sell to bring people in the central office, if they’re not making any more money as a principal.

“It wouldn’t be because they will get their longevity and I think that will be the incentive, Bracy said.

During the work session, a proposal was also made to increase the monthly pay for board members from $229 per month to $350 per month. Pay for the board chair will go up from $291 to $425 per moth.

The proposals were placed on the consent agenda for the February meeting, held Monday at Union Middle School.

Finance Officer Stephen Britt makes a presentation about employee raises. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_SCS-Board_Britt.jpg Finance Officer Stephen Britt makes a presentation about employee raises.

Some poised for hikes; proposal would also boost board’s pay

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.