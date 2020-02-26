NAACP honors black history

- Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent NAACP member Larry Sutton talks about 400-year legacy of blacks in America during the group’s annual membership meeting Monday night. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Lee Byam, Sampson County’s NAACP chapter president, tells attendees to go out and vote. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Sampson County NAACP chapter president Lee Byam sings with Irene Hill Thomas. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Attendees of the NAACP annual Black History Month celebration sing ‘Lift Every Voice, and Sing.’ - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Sampson County local NAACP chapter board member Colander Johnson welcomes everyone to the Black History celebration event. - -

The NAACP looked back on four centuries of blacks in America and shared a wealth of knowledge during their regular membership meeting on Monday at the historic First Baptist Church.

Last year marked the 400th anniversary of blacks arriving in America in 1619. The 2019 National Commemoration used this theme last year. NAACP member Larry Sutton said he decided to look back at the 400-year legacy and incorporate it into this year’s NAACP celebration.

“The takeaway for this event was for people to appreciate and recognize the impact blacks have had on this nation in so many ways going back to 1619 through today,” Sutton noted.

Sutton celebrated the same theme with his church earlier in the month. The celebration included a presentation showing the impact of the black presence in America over the years. A group of presenters narrated the presentation on both occasions.

Sutton taught history for 34 years and is no stranger to the subject. He wrote the narration over several days with no difficulty.

“Generally, people have expressed an appreciation for learning about the many facets of black history in this country,” Sutton explained. “My interest in history has come from my desire to understand general human behavior and why people do the things they do to each other. Understanding history helps to create a better pathway to improving the present and making sure the record is set straight. ”

According to the history teacher, to understand the history of not only the United States but other countries as well, it is essential to know how the black experience in this country has been so essential to the development of this country’s history and beyond.

Events like these are important for everybody because they showcase all of American history, he said.

“Black history is American history from a different perspective,” the NAACP member noted. “Events such as these can be helpful in the reconciliation and healing in America.”

Sutton joined the local branch of the NAACP in 2012 and is now the third vice president of the organization here in Sampson.

The NAACP has held an annual Black History Month celebration for the last several years during the membership meeting in February. Last year’s celebration was also inspired by the 400th anniversary of Blacks in America but it centered on the perspective of the role of the black church’s involvement in the Civil Rights Movement. Ministers from across the community participated in a pastor roundtable for the event.

Black History Month celebrations date back to February of 1926 and this year was the 94th celebration. The NAACP’s vice president participated in the celebration with the organization for four years.

“Originally, the event was known as Negro History Week,” Sutton explained. “And as I understand it, that first event was a smashing hit.”

The NAACP meeting still took care of some regular business at the meeting and included candidates hopeful of attaining elected posts. Dr. Linda Brunson, chair of the Clinton City School board, and Dr. Oscar Rodriguez spoke at the start of the meeting about why they want seats on the school board. This played in with the event since the 2020 National Black History Month theme is “African Americans and the Vote.”

The theme for this year was chosen since this year marks the 100th Anniversary of Women Suffrage and the 150th Anniversary of black men being allowed to vote, fitting in a Presidential election year.

Throughout the evening, several people urged the attendees to go out and vote.

“Personally, I take voting very seriously and see it as something all eligible Americans ought to do,” Sutton expressed. “For me, it would be shameful not to vote, knowing that my ancestors and others fought and died for me to have this right.”

Sutton noted that the NAACP formed in 1909 and the organization promotes racial, social, economic and health equity. The Sampson County branch meets on the fourth Monday of the month and is always looking for new members.

Sampson chapter focuses on 400-year legacy

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

