Bracy named state’s Distinguished Educator of the Year

For his contributions to education, Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy was recently honored as the 2020 Distinguished Educator of the Year by the North Carolina Association of Curriculum and Development.

The award was presented Monday during a Monday meeting for the Sampson County Schools Board of Education. Dr. Linda Jewell Carr, assistant superintendent of Instructional Services, spoke about Bracy’s accomplishments within the school system. To be considered for the award, schools leaders have to make significant contributions in one of several areas including curriculum and instruction, increased achievement, demonstrated efficiency, and effectiveness. Carr said Bracy makes contributions in all of the areas.

“Having a documented success for excellent leadership skills, Dr. Eric Bracy is being recognized for 2020 Distinguished Educator Award,” Carr said.

Bracy said he was honored to receive the award and is humbled by the recognition.

“I know this is not about me,” Bracy said. “It is about the great things happening in Sampson County Schools each day. This is a community award, an award for the 1,200 employees that come to work each day for our students. Our staff is second to none. I hope this recognition will assure our community that we are doing great work in our schools. We are not where we want to be, but we are improving each day.”

Bracy was also honored as the North Carolina Association of Educators Superintendent of the Year for 2017; Southeast Education Alliance Superintendent of the Year 2017; and a nominee for the A. Craig Phillips Superintendent of the Year Award 2017-2018. He’s been involved in education since 1997 and became Sampson Superintendent in 2014.

Bracy was previously the superintendent of Northampton County Schools and was a principal and central office administrator for Durham Public Schools. He earned a doctorate in education leadership from Nova Southeastern University and a master’s in education administration and supervision from Virginia State University. Before these accomplishments, he attended North Carolina Central University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

“He has been an integral part of our community for five years,” Carr said. “Dr. Bracy doesn’t just show up for work and go home. He contributes to our community.”

In Sampson, Bracy serves on the board of directors for State Employees Credit Union, Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, and U Care, an organizations that helps victims of domestic violence. He’s also an active member of the Rotary Club in Clinton. District officials added that Bracy has a strength for leadership and is student-centered.

“He has a vision of success for all students,” Carr said. “He builds positive relationships.”

Carr added that he’s data driven as well, when it comes to success in the school system, which includes high expectations for himself, staff, students and parents.

“He’s never satisfied and he’s always seek opportunity’s to grow us as educational leaders and leads by example,” Carr said. “He presents crucial conversations at every open door and works very hard for all students and equity in education.”

