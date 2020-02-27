County school counselors honored

Counselors from Sampson County Schools receive recognition for their service. -

For their work and playing a major role in student achievement, school counselors were recently honored by leaders from Sampson County Schools.

Jennifer Daughtry, director of secondary education for the district, recognized them for National School Counseling Week, which is sponsored by the American School Counselor Association. The purpose of the observance, Feb. 3 through Feb. 7, is to recognize people who help students succeed in school.

“Schools honor their counselors who implement a comprehensive school plan,” Daughtry said. “It is a vital part of our educational process and I’m very grateful to work with great ladies who work with our students.”

The counselors received a special award from Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy and Central Office officials during a recent board meeting.

The 2019-2020 school counselors are Hobbton Elementary School, Kathy Williamson; Hargrove Elementary School, April Williams; Hobbton Middle School, Christine Brewington; Hobbton High School, Stephanie Goethie; Clement Elementary School, Tammy Honeycutt; Plain View Elementary School, Shannon Williams; Midway Elementary School, Christan Jackson; Midway Middle School, Misty McLamb; and Midway High School, Larinda Haight and Lynn West.

Also honored were: Union Elementary School, Chandra Hardison; Union Intermediate School, Lora McLamb; Union Middle School, Angelique Young; Union High School, Ravon Chavez; Roseboro Elementary School, Rebekah Tarplee; Salemburg Elementary School, Deborah Melvin-Dupree; Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School, Donna St. Pierre; Lakewood High, Cynthia Wood; and Sampson Early College High School, Jessica Tyndall.

Counselors from Sampson County Schools receive recognition for their service. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Counselors_1.jpg Counselors from Sampson County Schools receive recognition for their service.