Travel series hosts forum

With school board elections less than a week away, several candidates had a lot to say during a forum when asked about a wide range of topics including student achievement, recruiting teachers, and public education.

The event was hosted by NC Educational Travel Series: Tar Heel Teachers on the Road, with creator Marlow M. Artis leading as the moderator. During the Tuesday recorded show, hopefuls for the Clinton City Schools (CCS) and Sampson County Schools (SCS) boards talked about their reasons for running, before answering challenging questions about issues.

For CCS, four are vying for three available spots. During the Tuesday forum, incumbents Dr. Linda Strickland Brunson, chair, and Jason C. Walters, were joined by candidate Dr. Oscar Rodriguez. SCS forum participants included Eleanor Bradshaw, Nathan Chabot, Glenn Faison and write-in candidate Raymond Hedrick Hayes Jr. A total of six community members are running for three open seats on Sampson’s board.

During the first half of the event with Clinton City Schools, Artis asked candidates how they would be an advocate for education on the local and state levels. As a current member of the school board, Walters said the board made trips to Raleigh and other places such as community colleges to speak with lawmakers about needs.

“We’re trying to be more fiduciary responsible when we’re putting together packages for our capital needs,” Walters said. “The state of our buildings are just terrible right now and we’re trying to make plans, so we have a long term plan to be able to fund and keep the facilities up.”

Brunson added that school leaders recently met Gov. Roy Cooper’s staff for a think-tank event at Sampson Community College to bring up issues and needs in Clinton. It’s one of many efforts of board members and school leaders reaching out to state officials.

“We have to continue to do what we’re doing on the local level to make sure our voices our heard on the state level,” Brunson said.

Rodriguez also feels it’s important for boar members to met with state and local leaders, regardless of their political affiliation to improve education. He also stressed that realistic needs and plans must be brought to the table while looking towards the future for opportunities for funding, grants, while working to become partners.

“Now that we’ve become partners, we’re involved,” he said. “We’re at the table with every opportunity that we have and we’re always bringing the needs of our students first.”

Artis also asked the candidate’s opinion about their views on public education and voucher programs that allow parents to use public taxpayer money to send their children to private schools.

“I’m a cheerleader for public schools,” she said. “You can’t convince me otherwise that schools in private areas and other ways of schooling are better.”

She continued and spoke about her history with Clinton schools and believes public education is where students need to be because of the opportunities and programs available for different demographics.

As someone running for the board, Rodriguez said he’s a champion for school systems, especially with his children going to public schools. Although there’s deficiencies, Rodriguez expressed that he wants to make improvements such as raising the achievement gap and working together.

“It doesn’t matter where you are,” he said. “How can we get you there? Your success may not be the same as the student sitting next to you, but I think we do a great job in crating the equity for every single student and with the public schools with the leadership that we have, with the group of teachers that we have, we can be successful. But now allowing us the opportunity to get that success is hard.”

Walters said charter schools lack the accountability that public schools must follow, but spoke about why some parents may choose them over the public option.

“The performance levels are not there at charter schools,” Walters said. “Secondly, a lot of people put their kids into private schools because of smaller class sizes and more attention to the children, which is something that we can offer more of if we have more teachers and can offer smaller class sizes because of the funding. I would say that private schools and charter schools are partly a cry for some change.”

During the second half of the forum with Sampson County candidates, answered questions about a new calendar for the 2020-2021 academic year, among other topics. For students, school will begin Aug. 10, 2020 and the last day is May 27, 2021. Some people feel that the calendar came too soon and cuts into summer vacation activities. Faison said more research should have been done with staff members and teachers, but he’s in favor of it.

“I like it because of the breaks it gives throughout the school year,” Faison said.

As a educator within the school system, Hayes said a lot of teachers were in favor of the calendar change.

“I think it will work well with our students who are taking those community college classes through the Career and College Promise program,” Hayes said. “I think it will work very well.”

Bradshaw was also glad to hear that a change was made in the school schedule and the breaks set during the year.

“I think with the break in between, I think it will give parents and students time to rest and reboot and be ready to go back to the classroom,” she said.

Chabot expressed there’s times when it’s hard for people to change after following a routine for a long time.

“With all change, there’s a little bit of resistance, but I think in the long run, this is going to be the best for our students,” he said. “It’s geared towards the community college. In Clinton City as well, the calendar is very similar.”

Along with being aligned with other educational systems for teachers and parents with connections to both, Chabot believes it make more sense from a management perspective when it comes to breaks.

After Artis asked questions, audience members had the opportunity to ask the candidates questions. The Tar Heel Teachers on the Road was created to highlight educational stories throughout the state. A recording of the full forum, responses and candidate platforms is available online at www.tarheelteachers.com or on YouTube at www.bit.ly/2VoG52b

Raymond Hedrick Hayes Jr., a write-in candidate for Sampson County Schools, participates in a forum hosted by the Tar Heel Teachers on the Road series. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Forum__5.jpg Raymond Hedrick Hayes Jr., a write-in candidate for Sampson County Schools, participates in a forum hosted by the Tar Heel Teachers on the Road series. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Audience members listen to candidates for Clinton City Schools Board of Education during a special forum for the upcoming election. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Forum__3.jpg Audience members listen to candidates for Clinton City Schools Board of Education during a special forum for the upcoming election. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Marlow M. Artis, center, leads a forum with candidates for the Sampson County Schools Board of Education. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Forum__1.jpg Marlow M. Artis, center, leads a forum with candidates for the Sampson County Schools Board of Education. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Glenn Faison, a candidate for the Sampson County Schools Board of Education, is one of several candidates vying for a seat. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Forum__7.jpg Glenn Faison, a candidate for the Sampson County Schools Board of Education, is one of several candidates vying for a seat. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Eleanor Bradshaw is a candidate for the Sampson County Schools Board of Education. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Forum__2.jpg Eleanor Bradshaw is a candidate for the Sampson County Schools Board of Education. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Clinton City Schools Candidate Dr. Oscar Rodriguez and moderator Marlow M. Artis, creator of the NC Educational Travel Series, participate in a community forum. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Forum__6.jpg Clinton City Schools Candidate Dr. Oscar Rodriguez and moderator Marlow M. Artis, creator of the NC Educational Travel Series, participate in a community forum. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Nathan Chabot is one of several candidates for the Sampson County Schools Board of Education. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Forum__4.jpg Nathan Chabot is one of several candidates for the Sampson County Schools Board of Education. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Candidates for Clinton City Schools Board of Education address school matters. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Forum__8.jpg Candidates for Clinton City Schools Board of Education address school matters. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent

School board candidates discuss topics for show