Fundraiser to aid family after life-altering health scare

A seemingly healthy 15-year-old boy, Lucas Maynard was rushed to Sampson Regional Medical Center on Jan. 19 after complaining of a headache before blacking out and becoming unresponsive.

Maynard was at his girlfriend’s house, located down the road from the hospital, when the incident occurred. Maynard’s mother, Donna Register, was immediately called after her son complained of a headache so terrible it caused him to get sick.

Doctors diagnosed Maynard with brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM). He was born with AVM, but it took years for it to affect him.

He was rushed to the hospital and then airlifted to Chapel Hill. The doctors told Register and Maynard’s father, Ray Maynard, that he got to Chapel Hill minutes before he likely would have lost his life. His brain pressure grew rapidly, causing a blood vessel to erupt and a brain bleed to occur. If the pressure grew any greater, Lucas Maynard would have died.

“This has been really hard for us,” Register stated.

Register was shocked about the fact that her healthy and outdoorsy son was so suddenly hit by this. But, she expressed that he was strong and they can get through this.

“He is strong and healthy and he has been recovering fast,” Register added.

Maynard is now at home to recuperate. His mother explained that he gets dizzy when he gets up and has a problem with short-term memory. She has stayed by his side since he was in the hospital, even making sure someone is with him at all times in case he has a headache again. Doctors told Register if that occurred he needed to be rushed to the hospital.

Register is the mothering type, with four children.

According to Jane Munoz, a longtime friend of Register, she does everything she can to help out her community. She set up a volleyball net in her backyard to host tournaments as a way to raise funds to help people in need. She raised $8,000 during one tournament and she has been able to help several individuals, whether they just suffered a loss or have just been diagnosed with cancer.

“This lady has helped a lot of people in this community,” Munoz expressed.

Register has spent a lot of time at home and she hasn’t been to work in a few weeks. Those within the community saw that Register was now the person in need and decided to band together to raise funds for his medical expenses.

“This family has always helped and showed support and love for everyone in the community,” Munoz stated. “We need to show our appreciation back to them.”

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 29, people can visit Tumble Weed Gymnastic and buy barbecue plates for $8. The barbecue plates will include beans, potatoes, slaw and sweet tea. There will also be a raffle; people can buy a ticket for $1 and the winner will receive $100. The center is located at 2665 Southeast Blvd., Clinton.

“I can’t show enough gratitude for what they have done,” Register stated. “My faith has never been stronger.”

She knew that her community was always there if she needed them. She wished it hadn’t happened this way, but it has.

“He’s a walking miracle,” Register noted of her son, who she said gets better every day.

Fundraiser slated for this Saturday

