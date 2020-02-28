Extension preps for Ag Day

Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Members of the Ag Day Committee prepare for the upcoming event. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Eileen Coite, Sampson extension director, holds up a promotional poster for Ag Day. - File Photo | Sampson Independent During a previous Ag Day, young attendees enjoy looking at piglets. -

A special committee from the Sampson County’s Cooperative Extension Office are working to put the final touches on the biggest event of the year.

Ag Day is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Agri-Exposition Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton.

Held every other year, Ag Day allows visitors to enjoy plenty of activities and promotes the importance of agriculture. In 2018, more than 900 people attended and with a new location, organizers are preparing for more people. Along with activities for families and children, this year’s celebration of agriculture will feature live music and some humor about farm life from Jerry Carroll, also known as “The Willow Spring Wildman.” Admission is free for the public.

Eileen Coite, Sampson Extension director, is looking forward to the event along with other organizers, who are letting the community know about the change of venue. The Expo Center will provide alternative parking and shuttles will be available if there’s not enough parking space. Ag Day will be held rain or shine, with activities moved inside the building.

“We want everyone to know it’s going to be at the Expo Center,” Coite said. “We really want to get the word out about that. We’re excited about that.

Some of the other recent additions include pony rides, a barn quilt painting and coloring station for kids. Prestage Farms is donating a large scroll for children to create artwork together. Sampson County’s Master Gardeners will have a station set up for visitors to answer questions about making their yards better. The North Carolina Agromedicine is offering health screenings and Hubb’s Farm and Corn Maze is bringing their barrel train and milking booth with an imitation cow. A real cow will be mooing courtesy of Kooba Dairy — just one of several opportunities for visitors to see animals up close. Smithfield Foods will be serving free hot dogs.

Sampson County’s 4-H program is hosting a talent showcase during Ag Day. Four-H members will have an opportunity to perform on the Heritage Hall stage during Ag Day. All acts must be approved by Extension officials. Any youth, ages 5 to 19, interested in participating must register by Sunday, March 16, by contacting Elizabeth Merrill at 910-592-7161 or by email at [email protected]

A popular attraction returning is the Agri-Pride Simulator, which allow visitors to hop inside a mockup John Deere model 1650 combine and feel like they’re moving through a field. North Carolina State University’s Howling Cow is providing ice cream.

The Ag Day Committee is searching for vendors to participate Booths are available for government agencies, nonprofits, businesses, political, and food makers.

“We are starting to fill up as far as our vendors and we do still have vendor spaces inside and outside,” Coite said. “If anyone wanted to be part of Ag Day we need them to turn in their vendor applications.”

The committee is also searching for more food trucks to join the festivities.

“We want to have a nice variety of food,” Coite said.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available with levels starting at $100 and going up to $1,000 or more. For more information about Ag Day and becoming a sponsor, vendor, o volunteer visit https://sampson.ces.ncsu.edu/sampson-county-ag-day/ or the Facebook page www.bit.ly/2tGLbex

Members of the Ag Day Committee prepare for the upcoming event. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Ag-Day_100.jpg Members of the Ag Day Committee prepare for the upcoming event. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Eileen Coite, Sampson extension director, holds up a promotional poster for Ag Day. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Ag-Day_200.jpg Eileen Coite, Sampson extension director, holds up a promotional poster for Ag Day. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent During a previous Ag Day, young attendees enjoy looking at piglets. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Ag-Day_300.jpg During a previous Ag Day, young attendees enjoy looking at piglets. File Photo | Sampson Independent

Event coming to Expo Center

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.