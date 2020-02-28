Inmate dies in Sampson facility

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigations is conducting a probe into the death of an inmate at the Sampson County Detention Center.

Jamie Beach, 48, of Roseboro, was found unconscious and not breathing on Thursday, and attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. According to a statement released by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, detention staff were alerted by other inmates to the medical emergency. They reportedly rushed to Beach’s aid, and “immediately began CPR and deployed an AED.”

Emergency medical personnel responded and continued CPR efforts, however they could not revive Beach.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office contacted the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations to respond and conduct an investigation into the inmate’s death.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_SIlogo-1.jpg

Found unconscious; SBI launches investigation