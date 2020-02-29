(Editor’s note: Today’s Question and Answer is for the Sampson County Schools Board of Education race. Five candidates filed for three open seats after Tim Register, Tracy Dunn and Patrick Usher deciding not to file for reelection. The candidates for the March 3 election are Eleanor Bradshaw, Sandra Carroll, Nathan Chabot, Glenn Faison and Shannon Wayne Naylor. After the deadline, Raymond Hedrick Hayes Jr. announced that he was running as a write-in candidate. Questions, compiled by the Independent, were not provided in advance to either candidate and were asked via phone. Answers appear as they were given. The following Q&A was conducted by Chase Jordan)

Eleanor Bradshaw: After retiring as Sampson County’s Register of Deeds, Bradshaw is now ready to serve on the Board of Education. She grew up in Clinton and is a graduate of Clinton High School. After receiving her diploma, she graduated from Campbell University. Bradshaw worked in marketing and sales for three decades before she became the Register of Deeds in 2008 — a journey that lasted for more than 10 years. She’s now vying to spend four years with the Sampson County Schools Board of Education.

Sandra Carroll: For 40 years, Carroll educated students in the Midway District of Sampson County before retiring. The Roseboro native graduated from Midway High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and a master’s from East Carolina University. Her experience in the classrooms stretches from kindergarten through the eighth grade. She also served as a tutor and volunteer in Sampson County and as vice-chair for the Sampson Community College Board of Trustees and is a member of Mingo Baptist Church.

Nathan Chabot: As a classroom educator with a decade of experience, Chabot currently teaches agriculture for Clinton City Schools. Before teaching, he graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor’s of science in an animal science and agriculture business management. He also worked for Prestage Farms as a finishing serviceman for several years. Chabot now calls Turkey home, after his family moved from Sampson County seven years ago. He is a member of several organizations such as the North Carolina Agriculture Teacher’s Association and 4-H Advisory Council Committee for Sampson County

Glenn Faison: In the 1990s, Faison founded Project Outreach with a goal of providing academic an life skill enrichment to youths. The Turkey native is still involved in the organization, serving as the executive director. Some of the programs and services include community advocacy, choral presentations, after-school initiatives, and the Outreach Basketball Camp. Another major program is the UPLIFT Summer Academy, with students participating in English Language Arts, music, fitness, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). UPLIFT stands for “Using Positive Lessons to Improve our Future Tomorrows.” Faison is a product of Sampson County Schools and graduated from East Carolina University and worked in the school system for many years.

Raymond Hedrick Hayes Jr.: The longtime employee of Sampson County Schools spent many years in education as a student support specialist at Union High School. Some of his responsibilities include decreasing dropout rates and making sure students graduate and get their diplomas. He is a graduate of Union and earned a degree in psychology from Fayetteville State University, with a degree in psychology and minor in social work. Hayes is also a psychiatric technician with Behavioral Health Department for the New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He is a member of Taylors Bridge Grange No. 1066, North Caroline State Grange, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., and McKinley Lodge No. 826 PHA

Shannon Wayne Naylor: The Herring resident is a contract pork producer for Smithfield Foods and served as a chief for the Herring Fire Department. Currently, Naylor serves as the vice president for the board of directors. Naylor served on several committees at local schools. He is the son of the late Clerk of Court Norman Wayne Naylor. After graduating from Midway High School, he graduated from North Carolina State University’s Agricultural Institute. Naylor is a member of Robert’s Grove Free Will Baptist Church, where he served as finance chair and is a member of Cape Fear Farm Credit’s advisory board out of Dunn.

SI:Why did you choose to seek a position on the county school board and what makes you a viable candidate for the board?

Bradshaw: My purpose for running is to be able to represent, number one, the students of our community, regardless of what school district they attend. They all deserve the best that Sampson County has to offer. I want to be a voice for the students and a voice for the teachers. I want the teachers to tell me what’s needed in the schools. They are the ones who are hands-on, face-to-face with students. What better sources to utilize than our teachers, they know. The board with their help can make a difference and we need to listen and we need to talk with parents to find out what their concerns area. I have grandchildren in the school district and I’m involved in their activities in the school. I see the need in changes in our curriculum and I see the need for upgrading buildings. Buildings are not the important part, but I see the need to make children safe. I’m a graduate of Campbell University and I started my master’s at Fayetteville State and I feel that education from the very beginning at a young age is very important. With all of these concerns, I feel that I work very hard to develop a good school system in Sampson County.

Hayes: Why I chose to run for the school board is because we’re losing veteran leaders on the school board. Mr. Register was a great administrator and a well know educator. I wanted to ensure that type of leadership continued on the school board. I also have experience being a student, experience being a parent leader as PTO and PTA president at the Union Elementary and Intermediate schools as well as serving on the Union Advisory Committee. That was all prior to becoming an employee and I’ve been employed for 10 years at Union High School.

Faison: I chose to seek a position on the board of education because my life’s work pretty much laid the foundation for it. All of my work has always been geared toward working with children and families through church, nonprofit work and volunteer work. I just felt that based on what the school board does, this would give me a bigger platform to be able to do that and be able to serve and reach more students and families

Chabot: I’m an educator and I lived in Sampson County and as an educator, I feel that it would be a good opportunity to advocate for students in the classrooms and teachers. I understand the struggles by what’s going on in my classroom daily. Obviously working with Clinton City School School is very relevant to what our teachers and students are facing in Sampson County. I think it would be a great opportunity to help provide an opportunity for our students in the our county, that I live in and do what’s right for them.

Naylor: I seek the position on the county school board because I had children in the school system and I’ve been involved in the school system as far as where my children have gone for several years. I feel that I can be a good conduit for the parents, teachers, and all stakeholders involved in the county. I feel like like my business experience and my previous experience of working with the county fire department for over twenty-something years. As president of the Sampson County Fire Association, I was able to bring people together and get things done. That’s why I think, I would be a good candidate.

Carroll: The reason that I decided to run is because I had a lot of teachers and parents call me and said I would do a great job. I had taught school for 40 years and I have been active in the schools and I’ve volunteered. I prayed about it and I thought that it’s just time for me to do it, if I’m going to do it. But that’s where my heart is . My heart is with the children. I actually went to Rex Hospital and held hands with a student of mine who had overdosed a few weeks ago. They’re mine — once I teach them, I honestly and sincerely think their mine. I’m proud of them and I still try to help them once their out of school. That’s it. My heart is in education and that’s where I am and I can’t get away from it.”

SI: If elected, what are your priorities for Sampson County Schools and what part of the academic experience in Sampson do you believe should be improved upon or highlighted?

Carroll: I think the part that should be improved upon is all four of the high schools working through Sampson Community for these children. If they want to go through welding class at seven-thirty in the morning, we came a long with that and Clinton City too. They’re a part of this, but we need to improve it. Some of these schools don’t have some of these children who are coming or maybe they don’t have transportation to be there at seven-thirty, take the welding class and go back to their high school. Then we have the two-year college program and I would like to increase that, especially with some of our schools since some of the kids aren’t taking advantage of it. It would help the parents as far as college tuition and have a two-year free college. I want that continued. I’m not saying that we haven’t done a good job. We need to improve upon that and get these schools that aren’t as involved as some of the schools are and let these kids know exactly what they’re missing out on. I like to get a School Resource Officer in every school. The safety of our students is so important to me. How we get the money? We can write grants and we can work with the county commissioners. I went to the budget meeting the other day for Sampson Community. I would like to work them and try to write grants for these things. And encourage parents to stay at the bus stops with their children. Just some common sense things. Be at the bus stop when they get off in the afternoon. I know some parents can’t, because they got to work. But my priority is the safety is the safety of the children in Sampson County.

Naylor: The main thing with the schools is that I want to do everything that I can to get dollars to the classroom, to provide more technology support to the classroom, and to make sure they have what they need. Also, I know there’s problems in the county with certain school districts looking at their infrastructures and building situations. We need to work with county commissioners and the state to see what we can do. I know the board is starting to address that and what we’re going to have address down the road is what we’re going to do to these schools that haven’t been updated. That’s a priority we got to look at. Classroom technology — I’m big on that. As far as anything that needs to be improved up, I think we have a good school system, but I think there’s areas we need to improve. We need to sit down with stakeholders, all of the administration involved, the superintendent, and find out where our strengths and weaknesses are.

Chabot: I definitely believe that we need to continue find grant funding for SROs (School Resource Officers) so that there’s SROs in every school. I definitely feel like that’s something we need to stay behind and make sure that it gets put in place. I know we’re also looking at facilities and maintenance, which has a lot to do with the budget. How are we going to get the funding? With the funding that we do have, where do our resources need to be spent? I know that’s a valid concern, so we definitely need to address that. I would like to see some correlation with some local universities. I know we’re already joined up with Sampson Community College and we’re doing a lot with CCP (Career & College Promise), but I would like to see some programs through the University of Mount Olive, ECU, or UNCW to provide opportunities for our students, rather its distance ed or some prep programs, maybe some teacher prep programs to prepare them for their four-year degree. I would like to see more of the hands-on component in the skilled trades. I know we have FFA programs. I know we have Foods and Nutrition, but I would like to see — I know that funding comes into play as well — some carpentry and construction. I know that we do some community college classes as well, but I would like to see some correlation with all of our school.”

Hayes: One of my major goals would be to make sure there’s sufficient funding for technology because with all the recent upgrades, we have lost over a million dollars worth of technology this year and possibility looking at losing the same amount with iPads and not being able to update certain computers and laptops. Testing is very important because you have to have an iPad or laptop computer in order to do the state mandated test. That will be a huge priority that the school district with face. Also, working with students that are exceptional students in their behavior as well as giving them opportunities to better themselves and be better citizens and encourage those who want to further their education to go into Career and College Promise to get their associate’s so it won’t be a burden once they graduate. We have seen great success with students who are in the CDL program right now as well as taking forklift driving classes. That is very exciting to see.

Bradshaw: My priorities is the make sure that we’re utilizing all resources available from the state and utilizing all resources that are available through are county. I think having passionate teachers who really care about the students is very important. Through their enthusiasm, students have a desire to learn. I think having one-on-one with students and having them develop their strengths an skills is very important and we need to find a way to develop their skills.”

Faison: My priority is to access the needs of every district, the Early College and other areas. I know that buildings is a big concern, but I want to access the utmost immediate needs of each district. Academically, I think Sampson County is doing good, but I think there’s always room for improvement. Everything always involves around economics and funding. We need to see what funding source we can tap into to make the teachers’ work even more easier. A big concern of mine is the alternative program. We need to if that need to be revamped somewhat.

SI:School facility needs have come under the microscope in recent years with many county schools showing signs of their age. Where are the most pressing needs in regard to school facilities and how do you go about meeting them?

Chabot: I think across the board, we need to look at doing an audit. I know that Sampson County has already done that. We’ve done equity audits across the board. Principals can pretty much voice their concerns. Maintenance and staff obviously voiced their concerns. But I think by doing an equity audit, it would give a starting point for what needs to be done. Obviously, I know there’s concerns for Hobbton High School, Lakewood High School has some age on it as well. The newer schools are going to have facility maintenance as well. So I think, this audit would put in a hierarchy of needs about what’s relevant, and it would give us a timeline about how soon things need to get done. I think that needs to be done first and at that point, we can move on to pressing matters with the budget and accomplishing those things in a timely manner. Another concern is how quick can we get stuff done as well.

Naylor: The county school board is trying to find funding and it all goes back to the county and the county commissioners. It’s going to be up to the citizens. You’re going to have to support bonds and people are going to have to vote to do that. At that same time, areas of the Hobbton District and and the Lakewood District have schools that’s going to need attention, whether it’s building a new school or looking to remodel a phased in situation. I know that there’s models out there that they have looked at our looking at. But I’m a component, that something has to be done. When you talk to people, they need to understand that Sampson County is in a situation where our tax rate is one of the highest tax rates in the State of North Carolina, so on that flip side you have to be able to work with county commissioners to figure out if they’re grants out there that we can get and work with administrators to move forward. It’s a can we kicked down the road so far, it’s not much of a can we can kick. If elected to the school board, it will be near and dear to my heart to work with the rest of the school board and the county commissioners.

Carroll: This is the exactly the way I look at it. Midway, we’ve had ours. Union had their new buildings. Lakewood had one new school, but it is Hobbton’s turn. Let’s be honest about it. Hobbton is due. I have not been in Hobbton High and I have not been in Hargrove. I wish someone would walk we through them, but I’m not on the board yet. But as soon as I get on the board, I would like to walk through these facilities. From what I gathered from everyone, Hobbton should be at the top of the list right now for a new school. How do we go about getting that? There again, we have to work with County Commissioners, we have to work with the budget, we have to work with Mr. Ed Causey. We have to be given a certain amount of money before we do this. I say that we need to pursue Hobbton first. I worked at Hobbton Middle from August to Christmas and the septic tank messed up and we had to go over to the high school to use their bathroom. I’m hoping that it’s been taken care of and I don’t know if it has been or not. But that was very interrupting and I was told that it wasn’t the first time that happened. That’s my feeling, we should be looking at Hobbton first. I think they have the most needs and I’m sure Lakewood have some needs and it would be second. But the top of my list right now is Hobbton.

Bradshaw: I know that we have some new schools in the county that we’re very proud of. However, there are some very old school in the county that not only needs a facelift, but we have some schools that need to be rebuilt. I think after a period of time, the structure facelift is not conducive to the structure. I know firsthand that budgeting is priority when it comes to rebuilding facilities. I think the county has to be on board in recognizing that we need new buildings and appropriate funding for new buildings before it can. I think we all need to aspire to encourage our county commissioners to take a deeper look at the needs of our buildings.

Hayes: School facility needs should be looked at in the Hobbton District and the Lakewood District. These schools are very old and they need to be updated. When Union, Midway and Clinton high schools were built, the only district that was left out was Lakewood and Hobbton. I know that it’s working with the board of education and also the board of commissioners to advocate for those students in those areas to ensure that their facility needs are met and that they’re in a safe and well kept building that will not deteriorate in the future. If keep fixing on it, you’re just was pouring water on drowning man. There need to be new facilities in those two districts.

Faison: I think the most pressing needs, if you was to prioritize it, would be the Hobbton District, with Hobbton High School, Hargrove and Hobbton Elementary being on the list and visiting the Lakewood District with the middle school and probably the high school. Then we need to look at what we can do at other schools and maybe add additions. Those are facilities that I think are very antiquated. Grants, funding, the North Carolina lottery, and all of those valuable resources are things we can look into. I think we’re just going to have to roll up our sleeves and try to get the work in to make it happen. It’s possible. Sampson County had done well compared to neighboring counties in building new school. It’s just that those areas haven’t been addressed, but my prayer is that we’ll be able to address because they are immediate concerns.

SI: What do you see as the system’s main challenges and what points of deficiency need attention?

Faison: I think the main challenge is communication with the parents. Parent engagement is very important and being able to make things accessible to all. I think we can’t do that unless we understand what’s going on. I understand that being in a rural area and trying to get people to communicate is sometimes hard because they feel that their voices will not be heard, regardless if they speak up. I think opening up a line of communication and determining what their needs are and having access so everybody will have the same opportunities. Everything is always going to relate to funding in this area, but mainly understanding and being able to be fair across the board is important. I think PTO are very strong in certain schools and in certain schools they’re not. Those programs generate extra income respective schools and I think that’s what we got to get more involved with and that starts with communication and letting everybody know that they’re equally as important, taking the politics out of it and just being fair across the board. As a board member, you represent the entire county and all districts. I think it’s important to let people that you serve know that you’re entire focused on the entire county’s needs and not just a certain area or a certain district.

Carroll: Our main challenge would be getting some new facilities. The deficiencies, I think, are the facilities in these areas that have aged and been here a long time. I think that’s a deficient right now. Overall, we have a great education program and we can still look at our weaknesses as we always have and improve on those. I think that our teachers really work hard to improve on the weaknesses. They identify them and they work with the children.

Hayes: I believe our main challenge is the new influx of Spanish speaking students who are learning English as a second language and being able to find the resources that they need to be successful, as well as not being able to find enough EC children to go into the classroom. We currently have three EC openings and we have not been able to fill them all year. That’s definitely an issue that needs to be addressed.”

Chabot: I don’t know if there’s one answer I could give you. I may have to do multiple. Finding qualified, diverse teachers is a concern. Teacher retention is a concern. I know that we can’t control that due to the state salary because that’s mandated by the government, but I think by providing the facilities that are needed, the curriculum support that’s needed, creating that school culture where our teachers enjoy coming to work, students enjoy coming to school — I think that’s kind of the sweet spot of all of those things aligning. Not only do teachers to buy-in,but our students buy-in. That’s where teacher retention comes from Teachers teach because they love what they do and they want the best for students, so we got to make sure we’re doing everything to keep them happy, within reason, and find the qualify teachers that are needed to take our students to the next level.

Naylor: We have a good school system and they’ve done a good job with what they had to work with. I think that we need to make sure that we got the facilities that children can learn in that healthy and that they feel good about when they get to school. We need to make sure that we’re doing all we can for the teachers and make sure that we’re getting the most qualified teachers that we can in math, sciences, and making sure that we get those students ready for the next chapter of their lives. I feel like that we need that in a lot of areas, but there’s schools that fall below that and that’s what I would like to work on as a school board. The administration is the one who runs that, but they rely on the school board for finances and stuff, but I think that’s main part. We need to make sure that anywhere we’re lacking, that we can get in there and roll up sleeves to make sure every student in Sampson County gets an equal opportunity to get an education.

Bradshaw: Certainly, one of the first challenges is funding. I think we’re not getting enough funds to totally support the needs of the schools, even the supplies needed in the classrooms and of course we need funding when it comes to teacher pay. I think it enhances our choices if we can offer a good salary and benefits and I think we’re in line with the average for the state. But I know that people are always seeking a higher salary. I think funding for one thing and I know that effective teachers are the most important factor contributing to student achievement. As I stated earlier, having teachers who have a passion for teachers, I think would inspire our students to do better. Also, I think interacting more with the college on the high school level, and trying to bring more creative program into the school system would help.

SI: In terms of curriculum, what changes or additions, if any, could be made to further enrich the learning experience for students?

Naylor: I think curriculum wise, the state sets a lot of that. You have to have a certain amount of hours in math, laguage arts, and sciences. But not everyone is going to go to a four-year college and I’m happy that Sampson County is involved with community college in allowing these students to get associate degrees and two year programs. I think we need to focus on that and understand that not everyone is not going to go to a four-year school, but at the same time the ones who want to go to a four year school that what we’re offering them, that when they start to go to college, that they’re not behind the eightball. When they get to N.C. State with students from larger counties such as Mecklenberg, sometimes there’s a discrepancy with our students getting caught up with what they’re students have. I heard that in the past and that’s something we need to address to see where we’re falling short.”

Bradshaw: I know that the state mandates a certain part of the curriculum and I don’t know what changes can be made there. However, as I stated earlier, having children be more interactive and working on their skill level and their creative level,will help their learning ability.

Faison: I’m definitely a supporter of the Common Core standards. I definitely know that math is important, language arts, science and STEM. I’m a big supporter of STEM because I know that’s where our world is going towards, along with coding. I think all of those things are important towards finding resources to make sure our students can have the best opportunity to learn and being able to advance through school, after school, in college, to be eligible to apply for the best jobs. For the basics, the math, language arts, are always going to be the foundation with Common Core Standards, but also recognizing that with STEM, the world is going that way. Vocational courses are also important because not every young person is not geared to go to a four-year university. But they are geared to have a career. We need to work out some kind of way where we can bring these program to the respective schools and make them work. Find some personnel who can teach them and help these young people advance through the system to become positive adults contributing to our society.

Carroll: I had so many phone calls about Common Core. I don’t think that we have the authority to do anything about Common Core. But I think as a board, we can encourage teachers to do Common Core — slash — common sense. I worked and done the Common Core, but while doing the Common Core, it’s still up to that teacher to do the Common Core and use common sense with it.

Chabot: Curriculum is a tough question because that’s something that’s mandated by the state as well. With Common Core, they got ideas in introducing math, and reading in every curriculum. That’s been going on for years. I think the biggest thing is making it relatable for students. Really what we need, cut and dry, is what students need to know to be successful for college or for a vocational skill. I don’t know if we need to focus so much on state testing, however their needs to be some way to monitor and some way to access students learning through growth. That could be completing a skill that could be a certification and that could be a interview. There’s a bunch of different things, depending on the class or the curriculum that could correspond with that.”

Hayes: I am encouraging hands-on curriculum, more lab oriented with science and cross curriculum where there able to see that math go into their CTE technology class and see how that that relates to engineering and how mathematics. Next year, they’ll be taking a money management class and budgeting class. They’ll be able to see how that relates to agriculture farming, setting up a budget and understanding profit versus loss. Students will be able to get real world experience and be able to use that math that they have, rather it’s Math I, Math II, Math III, advanced math and how it’s going to benefit them in the future.

