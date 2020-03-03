Honoring literary diversity

Alexandria and Leah Armwood perform a dance routine during the African American Read-In. - Upward Bound students perform together during the African American Read-In at the J.C. Holliday Library. - During the African American Read-In, Upward Bound participants and students from Sampson County Schools receive recognition for their contributions to the program. - Chosen Voices, of Elizabethtown, sing gospel songs. - - Sampson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy makes remarks during the African American Read-In. - - Donna Washington tells stories during the annual African American Read-In, hosted by the Upward Bound program of Sampson County Schools and the Sampson-Clinton Public Library system. - -

With enthusiasm, Donna Washington captivated the audience as as she cited Virginia Hamilton’s “The People Could Fly” — a story about enslaved blacks becoming free.

“The stories were all about survival,” Washington said about the words real to many people in that time period. “They were about survival, they were about getting away and being whole.”

The Upward Bound program of Sampson County Schools and the Sampson-Clinton Public Library recently hosted The African American Read-In (AARI) at the J.C. Holliday Library. During the night, students and guests honored black artists and diversity in literature with a variety of performances.

Washington, an internationally known performer and storyteller, also spoke about the Great Dismal Swamp, where huge communities of blacks lived free, and Br’er Rabbit stories that came from Anansi the Spider, a trickster folktale character with roots in Africa.

“Br’er is a short form of the word brother and all of these stories are about one thing — the second you stop thinking you’re going to be in trouble,” she said. “No matter what anybody can do to your body, nobody can do anything to your mind. Your mind is your own. There is a reason why there was laws to stop African-Americans from reading and writing for a long time.”

She continued and said many people are unaware of Br’er Rabbit because of the ‘Song of the South” animated motion picture and stereotypical depictions of black people. Many people considered the work from the Walt Disney company to be inappropriate. But the history of Br’er stories started to go away as well. Washington said the Br’er Rabbit inspired Bugs Bunny as well.

“A big chunk of the African-American oral tradition can no longer be told because it’s racist, but it’s not,” she said. “By taking it out of our vernacular, w have lost track of a lot of what kept our ancestors alive. The Br’er stories were about thinking your way out of trouble.”

Many Washington’s visit was made possible by Kara Donatelli, executive director of the Sampson Arts Council and funding from the Grassroots Arts program of the North Carolina Arts Council. The program was led through the leadership of Upward Bound Director Dr. Linda Baldwin, Children’s Librarian Tiffany Savage and many other official from the library and school district.

Upward Bound, a program dedicated to helping students with their higher education goals, brought the first AARI to Sampson County several years. AARI was established in 1990 by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English. Its purpose is to make literacy an important part of Black History Month.

“Here in this library, there’s are tons of stories who will tell you who we are,” Washington said while encouraging education and literacy.

Asia Hall and Ke’Ausja Chestnutt, of Union High School, honored Maya Angelou and her work “Still I Rise.” Together, they enjoyed helping people learn about history and the storytelling from Washington.

“It’s a nice program and I advise the younger people to join the program,” Hall said.

Chestnutt feels the same way.

“It’s a very good thing to do because most people don’t know about their culture, so the Read-In taught them about their background and where they really came from.”

Shyann Spell, of Lakewood High School, participated in book adaptions and had a good time performing in front of the audience.

“I feel that it was a good program and it got my nervousness out and it taught me a lot,” Spell said.

Dr. Eric Bracy, superintendent of Sampson County Schools, said it’s one of his favorite events of the year. He said he doesn’t want to miss it because of the emphasis placed on literature and diversity.

“Anytime we as a school system or community can promote literature, we’ve had an amazing day,” Bracy said. “I’m so thankful for our partnership with the library.”

Read-in celebrates African American authors

