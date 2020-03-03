More than 2,600 vote early; polls now open

At nearly two dozen precincts across the county, Sampson voters will cast their ballots Tuesday for who they want to see in leadership positions by the end of 2020. While today’s primary will set the course for November’s Presidential Election, it will all but seal many local races well before that time.

Before Tuesday, a whopping 2,607 cast their ballots during the one-stop voting period in Sampson. That figure is higher than the 2,580 who voted early in the primary leading up to the last Presidential election in 2016.

Early voting was provided on 13 days at the Sampson County Board of Elections from Feb. 13 to Feb. 29, with this past Saturday being the only time outside of Monday through Friday when early voting was offered.

On today’s Election Day, voting occurs at all 23 of Sampson County’s precincts in between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. and voters must vote in their proper precinct. A detailed list of precincts can be found at the Sampson County Board of Elections at www.sampsonnc.com (Board of Elections under departments tab).

According to Sampson Board of Elections numbers provided back in 2016, 13,016 out of Sampson’s 36,469 registered voters at the time, or 35.7 percent of the registered populous, ultimately cast votes during the 2016 primary.

During the early voting period in October and November 2016, 15,228 early votes were cast in Sampson. That number exceeded early voting totals seen in both 2008 and 2012.

Ultimately, there were 26,073 ballots cast in Sampson as part of the 2016 Presidential election, roughly 68.5 percent of the registered voting populous in the county at the time. It is a turnout that, despite record-setting early voting numbers, was a decline from overall turnouts in the previous two Presidential elections in 2008 and 2012, which tallied 26,310 and 26,430, respectively.

Ballot recap

Even with the actual election pending, the Sampson County Board of Education is poised to welcome three new members to each of those available spots as none of the three incumbents — Tim Register, Tracy Dunn and Patrick Usher — filed to seek election.

Six candidates are seeking to fill the three voids, including Sandra Carroll, Shannon Wayne Naylor, Eleanor N. Bradshaw, Nathan Chabot and Glenn Faison, as well as Raymond Hedrick Hayes Jr., a write-in candidate who will not appear on the ballot.

For the Clinton City Board of Education, the terms of chairperson Dr. Linda Strickland Brunson, vice-chairperson Mike Lanier and Jason C. Walters will expire in 2020. Brunson and Walters are seeking another term, while Lanier is not. The two incumbents will be joined by Jeremy Edgerton and Dr. Oscar Rodriguez, the four vying for three available spots.

With Lanier bowing out, there will be at least one new member on the board.

Two Sampson County Board of Commissioners seats coming vacant in 2020 include District 2, held by Republican Jerol Kivett, and District 4, held by Democrat Harry Lee Parker. Kivett does not have opposition, while Parker will face off against challenger Lethia R. Lee in the Democratic primary.

In the N.C. House District 21 race, incumbent Rep. Raymond E. Smith Jr. (D-Wayne) will face off against Eugene Pearsall in the Democratic primary. Republican Brent Heath, unopposed in his primary, is poised to meet the winner. Smith, in his freshman term in the N.C. House, is seeking his second term representing Sampson and Wayne counties.

In the N.C. House District 22 race, incumbent Rep. William Brisson (R-Bladen) will await the winner of a Democratic primary between previous opponent Martin (Tony) Denning and Albert D. Kirby Jr., a former Sampson County commissioner and Senior Resident Superior Court judge appointee.

The lone district court judge primary involving Sampson County is the Republican Party contest for District 4, Seat 7, which sees Onslow’s William Shanahan pitted against Duplin’s Tim Smith.

Sen. Brent Jackson (R-Sampson) will see competition in the N.C. Senate’s 10th district from Democrat Vernon Ray Moore, but it won’t be until November. Jackson is seeking his sixth term in office. He and Moore, both unopposed in their respective party races, have effectively punched their ticket to November.

Likewise, the Sampson County Register of Deeds race sees Democrat appointee Freddie Butler, who replaced Bradshaw, attempting to retain his seat against Republican Anita Lane in November. Each is unopposed in their respective primaries.

For information on early voting, contact the Sampson County Board of Elections at 910-592-5796 or visit sampsonnc.com/departments/boe. To see what local candidates said, check out our Q&As with city and county school board hopefuls, as well as those for Sampson County District 4 commissioners and both N.C. House seats encompassing Sampson, including Districts 21 and 22.

Sampson one-stop tally exceeds 2016 primary

By Chris Berendt

