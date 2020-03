The Miss Hobbton High School Scholarship Pageant was held Saturday, with Ellington Tart, center, named Miss Hobbton High. Lillie Askew, left, was first runner-up; and Baylor Harris, right, was second runner-up. There was a tie for Miss Congeniality between Tart and Kenly Montes.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Miss-Hobbton.jpg