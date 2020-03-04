Local leaders urge adoption of state budget

Wooten -

Sampson County leaders want to see a state budget passed and are imploring legislators to do just that, so that more than $26 million proposed for this county can officially be made available.

At its regular Monday meeting, the Sampson Board of Commissioners unanimously adopted a resolution encouraging legislators to act on the proposed budget to ensure needed funding for vital programs and projects in the county.

The current proposed state budget for the 2019-21 biennium, H966 Appropriations Act, includes over $26 million in critical funding for education, community safety and economic development initiatives for Sampson County organizations and municipalities.

Specifically, that includes $11.9 million to Sampson County Schools for construction, repair and rehabilitation, $4.3 million likewise to Clinton City Schools and $5.2 million to Sampson Community College for construction, repair and rehabilitation.

Commissioners Chairman Clark Wooten said the Sampson board collectively understands the impact the budget’s funds have on the quality of life for their citizens.

“We hope that all members of the General Assembly can come together in recognition of the impact this budget has on the state’s citizens,” Wooten stated. “As a rural county with limited resources, Sampson County is particularly dependent on state funds to give our youth the best possible education, to meet the health and human services needs in our communities, and to develop infrastructure that delivers potable water to more of our citizens and promotes the industrial growth that drives our economy.”

The proposed budget also contains critical funding for water infrastructure: $1 million for Sampson County’s water system and $150,000 for the Town of Salemburg’s water system upgrades and another $15,000 for the Sampson County History Museum.

Sans a new budget, operations continue to be funded at the same levels as in the previous biennium, with no new money spent or new projects funded.

In a recent question and answer session with The Sampson Independent leading up to Tuesday’s primary, N.C. District 22 Rep. Raymond Smith Jr. lamented the lack of a budget.

“This stalemate has been a critical hit to the State of North Carolina,” Smith said.

The Democrat said that Republicans have pointed to Medicaid expansion as the main sticking point. A compromise was offered by Democrats, however that compromise proposal has yet to be brought to the floor for a vote.

Now, the General Assembly was called to recess until April, which Smith noted was “valuable negotiating time” lost.

“One of the things we’ve got to agree on is that the people of North Carolina are more important than our politics,” Smith remarked. “We’ve got to agree that Medicaid expansion absolutely is vital to the survival, especially of Southeastern North Carolina. Once we agree upon that, I think we can get to a budget that will be beneficial to everyone.”

For their part, Sampson County commissioners implored legislators to get to work.

“The Sampson County Board of Commissioners strongly encourages all members of the General Assembly to act in accordance with the needs of the state and support Sampson County by taking measures to ensure these important programs, including in the proposed state budget, are funded for the communities that they will so clearly benefit,” the resolution states.

