Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• March 2 — Tyrone Lamont Parker, 43, of 1207 Beaman St., Clinton, was charged with selling cocaine, delivering cocaine and possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. Bond set at $40,000; court date is March 6.
• March 2 — Devan Million McLamb, 21, of 409-D Sampson St., Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen goods and obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 20.
• March 2 — Castro Mendez Carmelino, 39, of Elizabethtown, was charged with identity theft. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 6.
• March 2 — Patrick Jerome Thompson, 35, of 64 Livingston Lane, Clinton, was charged with selling cocaine, delivering cocaine and possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. Bond set at $80,000; court date is March 20.
• March 2 — Emsley Britton Gilbert, 52, of 123 Hollerin Road, Dunn, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is March 16.
