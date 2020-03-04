Local students attend RYLA conference

Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent A group of students talk at a Rotary meeting about their RYLA conference experience. Pictured are Zachary Lucas, Jalyssa Hobbs, and Olivia Gillespie from Clinton High School; Yadira Paz-Martinez and Imeida Gonzalez from Sampson Early College; Anna-Cater Meyer from Hobbton High School; Jennifer Gomez and Leonilla Garcia from Union High School; Heather Norland from Midway High School; and Winnie White from Mintz Christian Academy. -

Sampson youth recently traveled to the Trinity Center in Pine Knoll Shores to strengthen their leadership potential.

A group of 10 high school juniors in the county was selected to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Award (RYLA) conference, which helps grow leadership potential in youth participants and aid them in making connections as they develop a career path. The students took part in presentations, activities, and workshops that covered a variety of topics, including leadership fundamentals and ethics, communication skills, problem-solving and conflict management, and community and global citizenship.

All 10 students went to a regular Rotary meeting to enlighten memberson the trip. They discussed what they took away from their experience.

A popular activity among the students during the conference was the cultural walk. All youth in attendance participated in small activities that helped them slowly come together. They eventually bonded as a united group. The beginning stages of the activity included a tic-tac-toe game where students had to find areas in common with one another. The attendees were encouraged to move around and get their blood pumping. The movement helped them break out of their shells. A motivational speaker talked with the group about how they were once in their shoes and what they grew to become.

Students felt inspired to open up about themselves and share personnel tidbits from their lives.

Anna-Cater Meyer from Hobbton was the first to address the club. Meyer hopes to either major in fashion design or an agriculture business-based degree. She hopes to become an FFA state officer during her freshman year in college. Dexter Williams, a speaker at the conference, stood out to Meyer. Williams talked to students about writing their own stories.

Union’s Jennifer Gomez hopes to study psychology in college. She enjoyed being part of the culture walk at the conference.

Zachary Lucas from Clinton High School wants to study either Electrical Engineering or Computer Science. The experience Lucas had during the conference impacted his life. The Rotarians sat down with students and gave them advice that was specific to each student.

Some of the students were reluctant to go to the conference. It wasn’t long before students made connections and friendships built to last outside of the conference.

“At the culture walk, everyone really had a different perspective and we got to see different sides of people that we wouldn’t have seen in any other type of situation,” Winnie White, a student at Mintz Christian Academy, noted. “It was a safe environment where we could express ourselves.”

Leonilla Garcia from Union liked the culture walk as well. She felt a welcoming feeling from all the other students. Garcia noted that there was no judgment during the experience, and people were able to share with complete strangers. Garcia hopes to go into Theater when she goes to college.

Yadira Paz-Martinez, from Sampson Early College, expressed her desire to go into a field where she could help other people. Paz-Martinez would like to go into International Relations and Economics. She felt excited about her experience at the RYLA conference. She noted that she is normally reserved and didn’t expect to see so many other students come out of their shells and share as a group.

Other students noted the impact of a project they participated in at the conference where they created boxes for people in other countries. They were able to feel like they were a part of something that was helping someone in need.

Dr. Ken Benton, president of Clinton Sampson Rotary Club, noted that the students matured a lot after coming back from the conference. He was impressed by their growth.

Trip helps impart value of leadership, networking

