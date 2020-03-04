Turkey FD sets fundraiser

Keith Smith, chief of the Turkey Volunteer Fire Department, makes a presentation to the Turkey Board of Commissioners. -

The Turkey Volunteer Fire Department is preparing for its barbecue chicken fundraiser to help with operations at the department.

It’s scheduled for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the station, located at 390 Faison Road, Clinton.

Along with barbecue chicken, the meal will also include green beans, potatoes, roll, and a dessert. Takeout and dine-in options will be available to customers. The cost is $8 per plate. Plates will also available at the Sampson County Exposition Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton, and behind the Arby’s parking lot, located at 1403 Sunset Ave.

For the first-ever fundraiser, Chief Keith Smith said the department would like to sell hundreds of plate for efforts. He said the revenue generated will keep the station from having to use taxpayer money for training and other needs.

For more information about the fundraiser, contact Smith at 910-337-2909 or by email at [email protected]

