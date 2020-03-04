Energizing America’s youth

Joan Carr, Regent with the Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, left, and Linda Jewell Carr, right, honor Lizzie Phipps, center, for earning the Good Citizen Scholarship. - Lizzie Phipps, of Hobbton High School, receives recognition as a Good Citizen, with support from school leaders and family. She is the daughter of William and Elouise Phipps. - Abbie Matthews, of Midway High School, second from left, is honored by the Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, family and school administrators. She is the daughter of Dean and Jennifer Matthews of Autryville. - Cole Bass, of Union High School, makes a presentation to the Daughters of the American Revolution. - - Nestor Jose Tellez of Midway High Schoo, center, receives recognition from the Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, school leaders and principals. He is the son of Amando Tellez of Newton Grove. He is pictured with guidance counselor Jessica Tyndall and Principal Monty Strickland. - - Cole Bass of Union High School, second from left, gives a thumbs up after being honored by Principal Julie Hunter and the Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Bass is the son of Brad and Amy Bass of Clinton. - - Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution honors local students for its Good Citizen Scholars. The winners are Abbie Matthews, Nestor Tellez, Cole Bass, Lizzie Phipps, and Shannah Chloe Hobbs. - - Shannah Chloe Hobbs, center, is honored by the Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The Lakewood High School student is the daughter of John and Susanna Hobbs of Roseboro. - - Linda Jewell Carr, chair of the Good Citizen awards, right, honors student Lizzie Phipps. - -

The Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently honored local students for their views on patriotism and efforts in making their generation the leaders of tomorrow.

The organization’s “Honoring Good Citizen Scholars” ceremony was recently held at the Central Office for Sampson County Schools. During the event, five students from local high schools were honored for their submitted essays and received certificates and honorary pins touting qualities for the Good Citizen award — dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

The winners were Cole Bass, Union High School; Shannah Chloe Hobbs, Lakewood High School; Abbie Matthews, Midway High School; Lizzie Phipps, Hobbton High School; and Nestor Tellez, Sampson Early College High School. The honorees and school-wide winners were joined by parents, principals and guidance counselors.

“We appreciate our schools for recognizing the excellence in our students,” said Linda Jewell Carr, chair of Good Citizen award. “A good citizen in today’s world is a huge accomplishment. That doesn’t come alone. It doesn’t come by just school. It comes by home and family and there’s some strong families here to support our winners today.

The title of the essay was “Our American Heritage and our Responsibility for Preserving It.” DAR challenged applicants to answer a focus question about youths being the nation’s leaders of tomorrow and how they would energize their peers to fully engage as an effective citizen.”

Phipps was honored as the district-wide winner for the competition for her academic work and many volunteer projects throughout Sampson County, especially with seniors at retirement homes. For her essay dealing with engagement, she wrote about her visit to Washington, D.C. on the N.C. Electric Cooperatives Youth Tour trip. She met senators, staff members and discussed political issues with them. Phipps also sat in the Senate and the House of Representatives while they talked about issues. It was an eye opening experience for her and before the trip, Phipps said she was a typical student who didn’t believe she had much to say in changing the world or expressing her concerns.

“After visiting, I saw first-hand how expressing my concerns to someone is important and that I can and will be heard,” Phipps said. “The senator encouraged us to mail concerns and share ideas with them any time. They expressed that they wanted America’s youth to be more engaged in politics. Sharing with America’s youth how the senators truly feel will energize them.”

In her essay, Phipps said energizing America’s youth to fully engage as effective citizens is important because they will run the government in the future and make laws to keep people safe. She also emphasized that youths should get involved in their local community as well.

“The town board does not make Newton Grove the close-knit, supporting, and loving community it is, our effective citizens are,” Phipps wrote. “Encouraging America’s youth to fully engage as effective citizens will make every community a more loving and supporting place to live.”

In her essay, Hobbs questioned what the future is going to look like after watching movies with a plot in the future. Hobbs said the future of America are his classmates, FFA officers, Student Government members and others in schools throughout the nation. Hobbs added that the future of the nation is built “under God, with liberty and justice for all.” With the burden on youths shoulders and task on their hands, she said they are called to duty, to be effective citizens and to preserve the nation.

“I would energize America’s youth to be effective citizens by reminding them of what we are founded upon,” Hobbs said. “Since 1776, men and women of all ethnicities, religions, and cultures have come together to be the most courageous warriors. For each strip on our flag and each star in its corner, blood was smeared, and souls were lost. This gruesome scene is the glue that holds the United States masterpiece together.”

Along with honoring the past, she said her peers must be knowledgeable and competent.

“As a student attending a rural high school in Sampson County, dropping out seems to be a common occurrence,” she said. “However, in order to be the future business leaders, agriculturalists, politicians, and entrepreneurs of our great nation, we must be knowledgeable. We must be educated. In order to energize our nation’s leaders, I would remind them of the importance their education. I have come to realize that ignorance is the lock on our future endeavors and knowledge is the only key to open it.”

Matthews spoke about the qualities of today’s leaders and how her peers will be the leader of tomorrow. She said that thought was nerve racking.

“At the moment, in society I do not believe that teens are equipped to be the leaders of this nation,” Matthews said. “However, we are capable of being effective citizens, we just have to have the willingness to be just that. Therefore, I think it is very important to start now by sharing the importance of our nation’s leaders and emphasizing what it means to be an effective citizen.”

She said one way to energize today’s teens is to share what the founders of the nation done for the country.

“Without them, this nation would not be what it is today,” Matthews said. The forefathers showed outrage and ambition throughout their time as a leader of this nation. They did that by not giving up, certainly were many times when they wanted to quit, but they never did. They pushed to make America what it is. We, being effective citizens, as well as future leaders should strive to continue that tradition.”

Matthews also feels that it’s important for people’s voices to be heard too.

“At the moment, being a young American citizen I do not feel as if I have much to say-so in what occurs in America,” she said. “However, not many Americans citizens who have lived here for years have a say so either.”

To push teens desire to be effective citizens, she believes it’s important to reinforce The Declaration of Independence words of “for the people by the people.”

“That meaning that we, the people are to help influence and establish the laws of the nation that will also affect is and the generations after,” Matthews wrote. “To push teens to desire to be an effective citizen, I would reinforce this statement.”

Tellez feels that the spirit of patriotism will continue to energize America’s youth to “unconditionally engage as effective citizens.”

“For this reason, I would use the patriotism we all feel as residents of the United States to encourage youth to excel as citizens,” Tellez said. “I would use the pride that we feel for our country to stimulate a sense of unity in the youth of America since our patriotism unites us as one, regardless of the race, ethnicity, or sexuality a person might hold, under the same flag.”

He also feels that it’s important to remind America’s youth to preserve pride for the country to be useful citizens. Tellez believes it would be an energizer to the youth of America to fully engage as effective citizens and believes it’s important for people to work together.

“Therefore, all the youth of America would be working for the betterment, improvement, development, and progress for our country by excelling as citizens of the United States,” he said. “Energizing America’s youth to be effective citizens is important since the future of the country is within the palm of the youth’s hand.

“The effectiveness of the youth of America as citizens will have an important effect on the success of our country; the unrolling of our country’s future history; and the sense of companionship within our country. For this reason, it is important to energize the youth of America to fully engage as effective citizens by reminding them of the patriotism we feel for our country.”

In his essay, Bass stated how he believes that the biggest threat to Americans is other Americans.

“Our country is as divided as it has ever been,” Bass said “You’re either a Republican or Democrat. I believe we worry less on our political parties and more on our country.”

He continued and said that George Washington being against political parties during his days as a leader.

“Yes, the people have different opinions on different matters,” Bass said. “These opinions all matter, but in the end, one must prevail over the other. With that being said, if your opinion isn’t put into office or passed into a law you shouldn’t complain. It only tears our country apart. We should support our fellow American’s and their opinions.”

Bass believes that his generation can be the change and stressed that everyone must put their differences aside and support each other.

“If you’re a Democrat, great,” he said. If you’re a Republican, awesome. If you are either one, nothing is wrong as long as you remember one very important thing, we are all Americans.”

Bass said he would like to start an organization to unite America — An American Rally.

“We can have government officials from both parties come and speak and inform our citizens about how great it is to be an American. A day away from politics and all the baggage that comes with it and just celebrate America with fellow Americans. I believe it would start a spark in our country that would unite us.”

The Richard Clinton Chapter was organized on April 16, 1949, headed by Organizing Regent Lillian Jernigan Worley. More than 40 community members participate in the local chapter.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots of the American Revolutionary War. With more than 177,000 members in 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution may join the organization.

Joan Carr, Regent with the Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, left, and Linda Jewell Carr, right, honor Lizzie Phipps, center, for earning the Good Citizen Scholarship. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DAR_2.jpg Joan Carr, Regent with the Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, left, and Linda Jewell Carr, right, honor Lizzie Phipps, center, for earning the Good Citizen Scholarship. Lizzie Phipps, of Hobbton High School, receives recognition as a Good Citizen, with support from school leaders and family. She is the daughter of William and Elouise Phipps. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DAR_10.jpg Lizzie Phipps, of Hobbton High School, receives recognition as a Good Citizen, with support from school leaders and family. She is the daughter of William and Elouise Phipps. Abbie Matthews, of Midway High School, second from left, is honored by the Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, family and school administrators. She is the daughter of Dean and Jennifer Matthews of Autryville. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DAR_13.jpg Abbie Matthews, of Midway High School, second from left, is honored by the Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, family and school administrators. She is the daughter of Dean and Jennifer Matthews of Autryville. Cole Bass, of Union High School, makes a presentation to the Daughters of the American Revolution. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DAR_3.jpg Cole Bass, of Union High School, makes a presentation to the Daughters of the American Revolution. Nestor Jose Tellez of Midway High Schoo, center, receives recognition from the Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, school leaders and principals. He is the son of Amando Tellez of Newton Grove. He is pictured with guidance counselor Jessica Tyndall and Principal Monty Strickland. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DAR_11.jpg Nestor Jose Tellez of Midway High Schoo, center, receives recognition from the Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, school leaders and principals. He is the son of Amando Tellez of Newton Grove. He is pictured with guidance counselor Jessica Tyndall and Principal Monty Strickland. Cole Bass of Union High School, second from left, gives a thumbs up after being honored by Principal Julie Hunter and the Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Bass is the son of Brad and Amy Bass of Clinton. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DAR_14.jpg Cole Bass of Union High School, second from left, gives a thumbs up after being honored by Principal Julie Hunter and the Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Bass is the son of Brad and Amy Bass of Clinton. Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution honors local students for its Good Citizen Scholars. The winners are Abbie Matthews, Nestor Tellez, Cole Bass, Lizzie Phipps, and Shannah Chloe Hobbs. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DAR___1.jpg Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution honors local students for its Good Citizen Scholars. The winners are Abbie Matthews, Nestor Tellez, Cole Bass, Lizzie Phipps, and Shannah Chloe Hobbs. Shannah Chloe Hobbs, center, is honored by the Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The Lakewood High School student is the daughter of John and Susanna Hobbs of Roseboro. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DAR_12.jpg Shannah Chloe Hobbs, center, is honored by the Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The Lakewood High School student is the daughter of John and Susanna Hobbs of Roseboro. Linda Jewell Carr, chair of the Good Citizen awards, right, honors student Lizzie Phipps. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DAR_4.jpg Linda Jewell Carr, chair of the Good Citizen awards, right, honors student Lizzie Phipps.

DAR honors ‘Good Citizen’ students

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.