HMS Jr. Beta to compete at nationals

Beta Club students receive recognition from the Sampson County Schools Board of Education for their work. Pictured, from left, are: Jared Stone, Gavin Hunt, Anival Rivas, and Andrea Sada. -

Last month, six Hobbton Middle School students competed and placed in the State Beta Competition.

These same students have been invited to compete in the National Competition being held in Fort Worth, Texas, in June 2020. Andrea Sada Romeo, a seventh-grader, won third place in the Visual Arts/Drawing contest at the State level. The Visual Arts competition at Nationals will provide Andrea with the opportunity to showcase her artistic talent and creative ability.

This competition is designed to encourage creativity, innovation, reward outstanding craftsmanship and reinforce the importance of fine arts in the 21st century.

Zackery Blanchard, Gavin Hunt, Melvin Mandujano-Reyes, Anival Rivas, and Jared Stone, all eighth-grade students, won first place in the Robotics contest at the State level. At Nationals, the Robotics Team will design, program, and construct, a robot that will implement the Robotics Challenge: Examine, Expand, Extend. These young men will bring a preconstructed robot and props to showcase their interpretation of the challenge having incorporated skills in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Each competition held at the convention has educational standards. The educational standards that are utilized in the visual arts competition are visual arts standards, creativity and innovation, communication and collaboration, critical thinking and problem solving, and use of artistic mediums.

The educational standards utilized in the Robotics competition are critical thinking and decision making, collaboration, analytical skills, computational thinking, problem solving, effective communication and presentation skills, and Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics (STEAM). Students will investigate, find solutions, designs, and strategies from infinite number of possibilities using inquiry, collaboration and process based learning.

These projects are needed to allow these students to experience problem solving and critical thinking outside of a classroom setting. These students will experience learning they can bring back to the school and community. The projects will be evaluated by judges using rubrics.

Beta conventions expand the learning experiences for students. This program will provide an ideal environment for students to grow and learn through experience. Conventions give members the opportunity to interact, share project ideas, and showcase their academic and leadership abilities. Plus, the conventions are held in exciting locations, giving members the chance to see cities and places they might not ordinarily have the opportunity to see. As an educator, collaboration with students outside the classroom is necessary and fulfilling. Being able to see students grow and learn as they experience life is necessary in order to continue to grow and learn along with the students.

The HMS Beta Club will have a fundraiser night from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Pizza Inn, 1103 Sunset Ave., Clinton. They will also be doing a Pepsi fundraiser.

Beta Club students receive recognition from the Sampson County Schools Board of Education for their work. Pictured, from left, are: Jared Stone, Gavin Hunt, Anival Rivas, and Andrea Sada. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_HMS-Beta-Club_1.jpg Beta Club students receive recognition from the Sampson County Schools Board of Education for their work. Pictured, from left, are: Jared Stone, Gavin Hunt, Anival Rivas, and Andrea Sada.

Fundraiser set for Pizza Inn tonight