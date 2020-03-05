SCS winners ready for roles

Faison - Bradshaw - Carroll -

After the Tuesday election, three community members are ready to take oaths and join the Sampson County Schools Board of Education to improve learning opportunities for students throughout the district.

Sandra Carroll, a retired local educator, led the way by receiving 27.2 percent of the vote (a ballot count of 1,910) for a six-way race for three available seats. She spent four decades educating students in the Midway District of Sampson County Schools. Her work in education and in the community also includes time spent volunteering, tutoring, and Sampson Community College, where she serves as vice-chair for the Board of Trustees.

“I just want to thank everybody for their support,” the Roseboro native said. “I really had some good hard workers who worked hard for me and I just appreciate everything everyone has done. I’m ready to work with board that’s already there and with Mrs. Bradshaw and Mr. Faison. We’re going to be a good addition to the board.”

According to unofficial voting results during election night, the majority of Carroll’s votes from northwestern precincts such as Plain View (406 votes), Mingo (418), Herring (101) Autryville (105), and Clement (164).

Eleanor Bradshaw was second with 1,787 votes (25.4 percent). Bradshaw decided to join the board after spending more than 10 years as Register of Deeds. The Clinton native also spent many years in marketing and sales. During election night, Bradshaw received the most votes from the northeastern and western areas in the precincts of Newton Grove (214), Lakewood (121) Roseboro (127), Keener (124) and Westbrook (122).

”I am very grateful for the support I received and very proud to be able to represent the children, teachers and staff of all our schools in Sampson County,” Bradshaw stated. “I look forward to working with (Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy) and each board member to continually improve education in Sampson County. I welcome suggestions from teachers and parents, so that, as a collaborative body we can have one of the best school districts in North Carolina. I am anxious to start attending board meetings to learn what Sampson County education is all about.”

Glenn Faison, founder of Project Outreach, earned the third seat with 17.7 percent (1,242) votes. The Turkey native is a product of Sampson County Schools and serves as the executive director of Project Outreach, which includes programs that promotes academic and life skill enrichment to youths. One of the popular programs is UPLIFT (Using Positive Lessons to Improve our Future Tomorrows). The summer program features opportunities for music, fitness and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).

“I’m excited about the opportunity and I’m excited about those who trust me enough that they’ll give me their vote,” Faison said. “I would like to sit down with the board members and see what their strategic plans are for the whole county.”

As a board member, Faison emphasized that he would like to see a countywide approach of making decisions for students and teachers and not just a particular district.

“I don’t want to be that board member,” Faison said. “I want to give interest to the whole county. When we talk about facility needs, we have to prioritize how to best spend the money and budget.”

According to nonofficial results, election maps shows that Faison received the most support in precincts from Lakewood (121), Harrells (113), and his hometown of Turkey (111). Before election day, Faison was leading all candidates with more than 400 votes.

“I’m glad to have the opportunity to continue doing the work that I being doing, just on a broader scope,” Faison said. “I would like to talk to the board members and get their ideas and hopefully we can work together with no individual agenda and just work together for the betterment of the county, young people, and the families.”

Shannon Wayne Naylor and Nathan Chabot fell short with a total of 1,132 and 499 votes, respectively. Naylor, a Herring resident and pork producer for Smithfield Foods, received the most support in Plain View (138), Westbrook (90), Mingo (89), and Autryville (64). For Chabot, a classroom educator from Clinton City Schools, his top precincts were Rowan (56), Harrells (39), and Lakewood (38). He received a total of 100 votes from one-stop voting.

According to unofficial results, there was a total of 446 write-in votes with 152 coming from the Harrells, 36 from Ingold and 84 from Lakewood. A moment, it’s presumed that many of the votes were for Raymond Hedrick Hays Jr., a student support specialist at Union High School. He decided to run for the position after the deadline to file was made in December.

“Lessons learned — it will definitely be best to get on the ballot,” Hayes said Wednesday after the election. I definitely want to work the early voting. That was one thing I missed out on at the Board of Elections. I’ll try again in two years. Congratulations to the three winners.”

Tim Register, Tracy Dunn and Patrick Usher decided not to file for reelection, which left vacancies on the board. Carroll, Bradshaw, and Faison will officially fill them this year after the 2019-2020 school period comes to an end. They will join Board Chair Kim Schmidlin, Vice Chair Daryll Warren, Robert Burley and Sonya Powell.

Carroll, Bradshaw, Faison earn school board seats

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

