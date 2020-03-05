District 4 votes in new leader Lethia Lee

Parker - Lee -

Bolstered by sizable victories in Sampson’s southernmost precincts, Lethia Lee scored a decisive win Tuesday that will see her take the District 4 Board of Commissioners seat later this year, the first black female elected to serve on the board.

Lee challenged for the post held by incumbent and fellow Democrat Harry Lee Parker. No Republican filed to seek the seat, so the Democratic primary winner was set to go through unopposed.

Following early voting returns, Lee held a 318-to-123 lead, and never looked back. While Parker closed that gap somewhat with the first pack of precincts reporting, Lee blew the lead wide open with just a few precincts yet to report, taking a 936 to 531 lead with 9 of 12 reporting, on the way to garnering 957 votes to Parker’s 551.

“I’m so excited,” said Lee. “I just feel like the people were ready for a change. We’ve had the same thing for eight years and they want better — that’s what they talked about. I hope I can bring that to life for each and every one of them.”

Parker is the longest tenured county commissioner, currently on the back stretch of his second four-year term as the county’s District 4 representative. Classy in defeat, Parker said he still has a job to do that his constituents elected him to do more than three years ago — and he will continue on.

“I have nine more months left to do that and I’m still excited about it,” said Parker. “Like I said before, there’s still some unfinished business that we have and I’m looking forward to accomplishing some of those things before it’s time to give up the reins.”

Parker said sometimes change is needed, and it’s not always expected, but he’s ready to embrace that change when the time comes.

“I feel really good at what I’ve done,” the commissioner said. “To God be the glory. My time’s up. In nine months, I’ll hand over the reins and come home. I’ll still be retired, and I’ll find something else to do that is community-oriented that doesn’t involve politics. My wife and I have always tried to help people.”

“I’m blessed and highly favored,” Parker continued “and I’m still Commissioner Parker, so if I can help in any way, I will.”

For District 4, the reins will go to Lee, who is also no stranger to helping her community.

Lee was a family service worker for the Head Start program for more than a decade, served for 15 years as an income maintenance caseworker for the Sampson County Department of Social Services and spent seven years at the Sampson County Center for the Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program, through the Cooperative Extension.

She ran for the District 4 seat so she could continue to work with communities and give those often-forgotten places across the county a spotlight, some attention and a voice.

“We will make our voices heard,” she said. “I want to put communities first. We have to save and preserve our communities because they are dying. We want to try and work on things to make them better — that’s so important. We have to make life better for everybody.”

That means more places to go, more business and industry and more jobs, she pointed out.

“We know we are not going to accomplish that overnight, because we didn’t get here overnight,” she remarked, pointing to the impact that growth can have in boosting small areas in rural Sampson. “Communities can’t grow without economics.”

It was a message from Lee that those in southern Sampson County took to heart.

Lee’s decisive wins came in Garland and Harrells, which she took 102 to 46 and 278 to 75, respectively.

Parker took the centrally-located precincts, boasting victories in Kitty Fork, Salemburg, Turkey and Lakewood, while Lee dominated the southern end of the county, including Harrels, Garland, Ingold, Rowan and Roseboro. The two tied in Clinton West, Clinton Southwest and Clinton East, where just a handful of votes were cast in all.

Parker’s largest victory was in Lakewood, which he took at a margin of 213 to 126.

“I’m so excited for my new adventure,” Lee said. “I’m ready and willing for this task and to help the citizens of Sampson County. I want to thank everybody who supported me and believed in me, because I didn’t do this by myself. I owe this to the people who believed in me and care about where they live.”

By Chris Berendt

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

