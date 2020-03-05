CCS Board gets two new members

Rodriguez - Brunson - Edgerton - Walters - -

The Clinton City Schools Board of Education will have a couple of new faces on the board. Dr. Linda Brunson has retained her seat while voters elected Jeremy Edgerton and Oscar Rodriguez.

After two terms, Jason Walters will be hanging up his hat as the votes were not in his favor to rejoin for a third term.

Brunson was the top vote-getter, winning a number of precincts, including Clinton Central with 95 votes; East Clinton with 228 votes; Northeast Clinton with 135 votes; Southwest Clinton with 73 votes; West Clinton with 97 votes; Keener with 12 votes; Kitty Fork with 75 votes; She had a total of 1,341 votes, far more than the other candidates.

Edgerton had a total of 489 votes and Rodriguez came in just one vote shy of that, with 488 votes. Walters was not far behind, amassing 460 votes, but just not enough to earn one of three open seats. Mike Lanier, the third board member whose term was expiring, did not seek reelection.

The board appointed Brunson in May 2018 and she became the chairperson two months later.

She worked for the district for 33 years before she retired. She graduated from Clinton High School and has served as a substitute teacher, teacher assistant, teacher, assistant principal, principal, central office personnel, regional accountability specialist, assistant and associate superintendent and instructional coach.

Her experience also includes serving as a teaching associate profession for East Carolina University and as a university supervisor for teacher interns at the University of North Carolina in Wilmington.

The newly-elected board member was ecstatic over the news that voters officially elected her and she is grateful for the opportunity to retain her seat.

All of the candidates were engaged in different ventures, but they all want to make sure the students are successful, she said.

“We have a new vision,” Brunson stated. “ By 2025, Clinton City Schools will be the premier learning community in the Southeast — improving the world one Dark Horse at a time.”

The chairperson believes the board will work hard to achieve that goal.

Brunson said she is certain that the members can keep the momentum going and they will work hard since they all want what’s best for the children. It may take some time after the new members arrive in July for everyone to get acclimated to the new job, she noted.

She hopes to get the board to reach out more to the stakeholders. She wants to know what people want to do differently to help students.

“Any time a person has an issue, I also want them to have a suggestion on how to solve the problem,” she added.

Brunson was depending on her experience, and she hoped that everyone could sense the passion that she has for this job and her dedication to make sure the students succeed.

“I want to thank everyone who voted to help me retain my seat on the Board of Education,” Brunson concluded. “It was definitely a community victory.”

Voters elected Edgerton for the new board term in July. He owns and works at NC Marble & Granite. Edgerton’s wife is Amanda Edgerton. The couple has two daughters, Emily and Ella, who go to Sampson Middle School and Butler Avenue Elementary. He grew up in Clinton and graduated here, so he knows the town.

“The way we’re getting the information to the child’s head needs to change,” Edgerton stated in a previous interview. “That’s what I would change and that’s really it.”

Edgerton sees the success of students as the bigger picture. The children should be the top priority for all board members. He believes in taking care of the individuals that are at the school with the children.

“If you make a cafeteria worker, a janitor, assistant teacher or a regular teacher, if you make them feel like you care they’ll go above and beyond for the children and that’s all I want to do,” Edgerton expressed. “I want to make sure that from the top to the bottom we are all on the same page — and that’s taking care of the kids.”

Edgerton won over the Rowan precinct with the highest vote count in that area. He had 15 votes while Brunson had eight, Walters had five and Rodriguez had three.

Rodriguez has lived in Clinton for 19 years. He served as the admissions director at Sampson Community College for 10 years and is now the executive director of enrollment development for the University of Mount Olive. He has served on many local boards, including the Clinton Area Foundation for Education (CAFE).

Rodriguez had the highest count in Salemburg, with six votes.

“I am very humbled and I am very excited and grateful for the support the community has given me,” Rodriguez stated. “They gave me a chance, and now I am going to work diligently for the students.”

The newly elected board member expressed that he worked hard to let people know that his top priority is the children’s success. He wants to see everyone succeed and he hopes to be an inspiration to students.

Rodriguez has been reviewing old meetings and reading the minutes and agendas to help prepare him for his term on the board.

Rodriguez said he knew it was going to be a tight race because his fellow candidates are all dedicated to helping students. He is thrilled about this opportunity and he does not plan to let anyone down.

Walters sought to retain his seat on the school board since he has served for close to eight years. Walters knows what it takes to be on the board and wanted to help keep some stability since there have been several new people appointed to the city school board over the past year.

Two current board members, Russ Emanuel and Clark Hayes, were appointed to the board last year to fill the seats of members who left before their terms officially ended. They are still settling into the new job.

Walters is a Robeson County native. His son, Reid Walters, will graduate this year. His wife, Jeannie Walters, is a nurse with Clinton City Schools.

“I have served for eight years and hopefully have done my part to support our community and enhance our educational system in Clinton City Schools,” Walters said.

Walters explained that there is definitely a learning curve for new members joining the board — they need to learn the board policies, an administrative structure and board protocols.

“There is quite a bit to learn about the financials where state, federal, and local allocations are concerned,” Walters added. “It takes time to learn the areas of responsibility, but more importantly, the boundaries.”

If all board members support the newer members, the board can maintain the momentum they have started in the last few months, Walters said.

“Make sure you have all the information you need to make good decisions and consider the perspective of all stakeholders,” Walters offered, as a piece of advice to new members. “I’m really proud of the coding we introduced in the lower level curriculum. I think the coding concepts apply well across math, science, problem-solving logic, and technology. I think it might spark an interest in the younger generation that would promote a desire to learn.”

Brunson remains; Walters to depart

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

