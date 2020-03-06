Dems Smith, Kirby look toward November

Smith - Kirby -

Following this week’s primary, two Democrats who received the nod in their respective N.C. House contests encompassing Sampson will get ready to go up against Republican counterparts in November.

Current N.C. House District 21 Rep. Raymond E. Smith Jr. (D-Wayne) won the Democratic primary over challenger Eugene Pearsall, garnering 55.2 percent of the vote in Wayne and Sampson counties, including 4,559 votes to Pearsall’s 3,700 in the district.

While Pearsall took Sampson at a tally of 664 to 493, Smith’s lead in Sampson was more than 1,000 votes — 4,066 votes to Pearsall’s 3,036 — proving to be too big a lead for Pearsall to overcome.

Smith is seeking his second term in the N.C. House and will take on Republican challenger Brent Heath in November.

In the N.C. House District 22 Democratic primary, it was Albert D. Kirby Jr., a former Sampson County commissioner, Clinton City Schools Board attorney and Superior Court judge appointee, who breezed to a victory over retired educator Martin (Tony) Denning. Kirby earned nearly 77 percent of the vote in the district.

Kirby will face incumbent Rep. William Brisson (R-Bladen), a former Democrat who underwent a midterm party swap back in 2017.

Early voting returns gave Kirby a monstrous 1,120 to 186 margin in Sampson and a lead nearly as big in Bladen, at 1,197 to 444. Kirby ultimately kept his distance toward a resounding victory, earning nearly three-quarters of the vote at 5,536 to Denning’s 2,095 in the district. That included a 2,933 to 881 margin in Sampson, or 76.9 percent of the vote.

Smith said another term in Raleigh would put him in a great position moving forward in representing Sampson and Wayne counties.

“I’ve developed a tremendous amount of respect on both sides of the aisle, and I do believe if I get the chance to go back to Raleigh and continue representing District 21, that will only grow,” he told The Independent. “Also heading back to Raleigh, I will be a veteran legislator, not a freshman. The chances of me being placed in a leadership role are much greater this time around.”

It will also continue a family tradition of public service, something the legislator said is in his blood.

He was previously the vice chairman of the Wayne County Board of Education. He worked for the state Department of Transportation before becoming executive director of GATEWAY transportation services and later becoming director of the transportation department for Wayne County Schools.

“First and foremost, as a lifelong community servant, it is my obligation I feel to do everything I can to support the community that has given me so much,” said Smith, who was born and raised in the district. His mother served as a school board member and his father was in the military, just as he was.

”It’s just part of my lifeblood,” Smith said of public service, “It’s part of my destiny.”

A Clinton native, Kirby grew up on a tobacco farm and graduated from Clinton High School. He later earned degrees from Wake Forest University and Campbell University School of Law, before opening a private law practice. He has practiced law for close to three decades.

For two decades, Kirby served as the board attorney for Clinton City Schools, following which he served as a Sampson County commissioner for seven years. In 2018, he was appointed as Superior Court Judge for District 4A following the passing of Doug Parsons, serving in that capacity before being defeated by Henry L. Stevens IV in the 2018 election.

“I want to get in the Legislature to truly advocate, and raise a great deal of concern in a thunderous way, for money coming back to Sampson County and Bladen County and eastern North Carolina in general,” Kirby told The Independent. “I’ve practiced law for 30 years. I’ve farmed with my granddaddy, so I understand what that is about. I’ve had a chance to be a part of the community here. I’ve felt the pains of the people. I know what they are going through. I’ve had unique experiences being a county commissioners and a college professor. I taught at East Carolina.

“Every issue that is touching us, I’ve kind of felt it,” he stated. “I’ve been there. That’s what motivated me (to run) and that’s why I’m doing it.”

One incumbent, one challenger to face GOP opposition

