Process to fill ABC position moves forward; mayor calls for letters

Mayor Lew Starling has been asking for people to come forward for quite some time to volunteer to fill the unexpired term left on the Clinton City Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) Board. He addressed the issue once more during Wednesday’s monthly City Council meeting, but with a new spin on the situation.

“I have been begging for months for volunteers and now volunteers are coming out of the woodwork,” Starling expressed.

Shurley McCullen was the chairperson for the local ABC Board for many years. She expressed her desire to leave the board shortly before she passed away on Dec. 26. During McCullen’s time as chair, in excess of $1 million was able to be donated to the City of Clinton and the Clinton City Board of Education for operations.

McCullen and ABC Board members would present a check to the City of Clinton annually.

The city receives 80 percent of profits from the store on Southeast Boulevard every fall. Of that, a portion is designated for the Clinton Police Department. The store gives the Clinton City Board of Education the remaining 20 percent.

McCullen would often present the Council with large checks amounts through the course of her time on the board. In 2014, the Clinton ABC Board donated $154,400 to the city and they raised the donation the following year to $176,800. The donation increased by more than $100,000 to set it at $278,400 in 2016. Checks in recent years have similarly been six-figure amounts.

Starling stressed the importance of the job stating that it was a large part of the revenue for the city. According to the mayor, individuals interested in serving on the local ABC Board have approached several Council members and the town clerk within the last week or so.

In order to remain fair, the mayor has requested that anyone wishing to serve on the board get their information to City Clerk Elaine Hunt by the close of business on Friday, March 13.

Hunt will disseminate all of the information she receives from now until then on the same day, after the deadline has passed, to the public and the town council. The mayor wants no confusion as to who would like to fill the empty seat.

The Council will take the weekend to gather their thoughts on the presented candidates and meet on the following Monday, March 16, to vote on a person to join the local ABC board.

Starling addressed some confusion as to whether or not one must live in the city to serve on the ABC board. While it was not made readily clear in the bylaws, the mayor said he felt the future board member should live in the city.

“We’ve never veered from that on any city appointment,” the mayor added. “The county can’t appoint somebody in another county.”

However, Starling said he is willing to listen to the thoughts of Council.

Councilman Daniel Ruggles made a motion to handle the appointment as stated and Mayor Pro-Tem Marcus Becton seconded the motion with all Council members in favor. City manager Tom Hart asked for clarification on the matter, and if the Council was basically interested in a letter of interest from potential candidates.

The mayor confirmed that all he was interested in was a letter of interest since there are so many interested in the position. He wants the Council to appoint the person for the job.

Councilman Darue Bryant wondered if the letter of interest should include credentials that would be relevant to the position. The mayor expressed that it would help, but wasn’t required.

“I just want it very fair,” Starling stated. “Every name I’ve heard that’s applying so far is a good person, so we can’t lose.”

Deadline to submit letters to city March 13

