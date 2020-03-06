Union staff, responders lauded

Teachers from Union Intermediate School are honored by the Sampson County Board of Education for their bravery in the wake of a microburst that severely damaged the school. - Fire Marshal Jerry Cashwell, left, is honored by Board Member Tim Register. - Members of the Taylors Bridge and Garland Fire Departments receive recognition for their quick response after a Jan. 13 storm hit Union Intermediate School. - Principal Dondi Hobbs speaks about a January storm that damaged the roof of the gymnasium. - - Troopers from the Sampson County North Carolina Highway Patrol Unit receive recognition for responding after a storm hit Union Intermediate School. - -

Leaders from Sampson County Schools recently honored Union Intermediate School and emergency officials for taking action after a January storm damaged a portion of the building.

During a school day on Monday, Jan. 13, severe weather collapsed the roof over the stage area of the gymnasium. According to officials, a microburst — downdraft with high wind speeds — caused the damage. Three students were sent to the hospital for minor injuries. After school was closed for a few days, students returned Thursday, Jan. 16. Board Member Tim Register spoke about the incident during a recent meeting.

“As all of you are aware, back in January, we had a day that was very scary, not only for the Union District, but the entire county, especially Union Intermediate School,” Register said. “We spend a lot of time trying to prepare for emergencies, but we don’t ever know for sure whether we’re prepared or not until that time comes.”

Commemorative plaques made from wood from the gyms floor were presented to Union Intermediate staff members, the Taylor’s Bridge Fire Department, Sampson County Emergency Management, the Sampson County Auxiliary Services staff and Central Office employees. Board Vice Chair Daryll Warren recognized the agricultural mechanics class from Union High School and teacher Dan Chabot for designing the plaques.

Register said the response was great and said the community was thankful for the emergency officials during the critical time.

“It’s certainly a dear place to this community,” Register said about the historic gym. “Again, we’re so thankful with the way the first responders came to our aid that day.”

He added that staff members from Union Intermediate, along with Principal Dondi Hobbs were the very first responders when the storm truck to get students out of the gym and harm’s way. Some of the people she recognized were Union Intermediate Counselor Laura McLamb, Social Worker Antionette Jennings, Assistant Principal Tanya Williams and teachers Audrey Jeffers, Angelena Hardison, Tanya Freeman, Jennifer King, and Melanie Wrampe. Acknowledgment was also given to Union Elementary Principal Amanda Horne for helping with coordination of the buses.

“I do stand in awe of my staff as we had weathered the storm that day, got into place so quickly, made everybody safe and got everyone home in a safe manner, and quickly as possible,” Hobbs said.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137.

