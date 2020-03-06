Health officials urge caution against coronavirus

Sampson County Health director Wanda Robinson, left, and Kelly Parrish, the department’s director of nursing, give an update on the coronavirus (COVID-19) to county leaders this week. -

With the first coronavirus case reported in North Carolina and the number of cases and related deaths increasing across the globe, Sampson County health officials have mounted an awareness blitz for local residents so they know how best to protect themselves.

“Our task is going to be to mobilize our community partners and get that information out to the community,” said Sampson County Health director Wanda Robinson. “We’re still not going to panic, but we just want to remind people of the precautions and what to do.”

“Things are changing so fast, day by day by day,” said Robinson.

More than 150 cases had been confirmed in 17 states so far, as of Thursday. At least 11 people have died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) disease in the U.S., all but one of them in Washington state.

The coronavirus that emerged late last year and spread from central China was in more than 78 countries by the middle of this week, with outbreaks growing fast in South Korea, Italy, Iran and the United States. Close to 100,000 cases and more than 3,300 deaths had been attributed to the disease globally as of Thursday.

The first case was reported in North Carolina this week, stemming from a person who had recently visited a long-term care facility in Washington state where a case of the disease was reported.

“We are in contact with our medical providers now that we’ve had this one case — we want to get information to the public, as well as to our local rest homes, nursing homes,” said Robinson. “We just want to get information out there, so the community knows that we are actively conducting surveillance here in Sampson County regarding coronavirus.”

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person, either between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) or through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or possibly their eyes.

However, Kelly Parrish, Sampson Health Department’s director of nursing, said that is not believed to be the main way the virus spreads.

Patients with COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath. Severe complications from the virus have been reports of pneumonia in both lungs.

Currently, there is no vaccine against COVID-19.

“You’re really just treating the symptoms, depending on what symptoms they’re having,” said Parrish.

“We’re protecting the public’s health by identifying people meeting the case definition for Person Under Investigation,” Parrish continued. “We’re focusing on surveillance, management of persons under investigation, traige, movement, tracking and laboratory testing.”

“Currently, there are no Persons Under Investigation for this virus in Sampson County at this time,” Parrish added.

She said local health officials are on a weekly phone call with the North Carolina Division of Public Health, and its Communicable Disease Branch. A REDcap database has been established to report and share statewide data on patients being monitoring for this virus.

“I know people are worried about this virus,” N.C. Governor Roy Cooper said this week. “And I want to ensure you that the state of North Carolina is prepared. Our most important work is keeping people healthy and safe.”

Public health and emergency management officials in the state have been meeting for several weeks, reviewing possible scenarios ranging from isolated cases to statewide outbreaks, state health director Dr. Elizabeth Tilson told reporters recently.

Health officials are urging everyone to take proper precautions to protect themselves, including:

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Use an alcohol-based sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

• If you are sick, stay home.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Robinson and Parrish gave an update to the Sampson Board of Commissioners earlier this week and Robinson spoke to The Independent on Thursday.

“Our concern is that we have had more flu cases than we’ve seen in years,” said Robinson. “You are more apt to get flu than coronavirus right now. More people are dying from flu than from coronavirus, just to put that out there.”

On Thursday, U.S. health officials said they expect a far lower death rate than the World Health Organization’s international estimate of 3.4% — a rate admittedly too high because it doesn’t account for mild cases that go uncounted.

Assistant U.S. Health Secretary Brett Giroir instead cited a model that included mild cases to say the U.S. could expect a death rate somewhere between 0.1% — like seasonal flu — and 1%.

The risk is highest for older people and anyone with high-risk conditions such as heart or lung disease, diabetes or suppressed immune systems, such as from cancer treatments.

“I don’t mean to diminish it, but I would just like for everybody to be calm,” said Commissioner Sue Lee. “It sounds like we have it under control. The people who have succumbed to it, God bless them, they had some underlying issues before. We need to be concerned, but don’t panic.”

“That is our objective,” Robinson added, “to get information out to the public and let them know we’re here and to give us a call if needed.”

Those with questions or concerns can call the Sampson County Health Department at 910-592-1131 and ask for Kelly Parrish, director of nursing; Emily Spell, nursing supervisor; or Heather Testerman, communicable disease nurse.

Robinson said they have questionnaires that will be filled out and sent to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention should a potential case in Sampson be reported. A provider will be called in to see the patient if necessary.

Robinson said for potential cases, they are asking people to call the Health Department and they will go to the patient. The first step in any case will be to quarantine that person from the public to treat symptoms and monitor their progress.

The virus that causes coronavirus was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Muhan, China. Cooper formalized a COVID-19 task force three weeks ago, led by Tilson and state emergency management director Mike Sprayberry.

In recent weeks, news of the pandemic has sparked a spike in the public purchasing hand sanitizer and surgical masks.

“They really are in short supply,” said Robinson. “Even the health community, we’re struggling trying to get supplies — masks and those sort of things — we’ve had a lot of questions about it. We are in the process of attaining the supplies we need should we have issues, but there is a shortage of masks.”

Those masks and supplies would be for health officials and medical personnel, not for public dissemination.

“It’s my understanding there was a meeting with 3M (on Wednesday) to produce more of the masks,” said Robinson.

Sampson County Health director Wanda Robinson, left, and Kelly Parrish, the department’s director of nursing, give an update on the coronavirus (COVID-19) to county leaders this week. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Corona.jpg Sampson County Health director Wanda Robinson, left, and Kelly Parrish, the department’s director of nursing, give an update on the coronavirus (COVID-19) to county leaders this week.

Sampson leaders implore coronavirus awareness, not panic

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.