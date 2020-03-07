Healing power of prayer

The Rev. Leonard Henry of First Baptist Church preaches during the National Week of Prayer for the Healing of AIDS. - Supporters of the Sampson County HIV/AIDS Task Force read scripture during a night to spread hope. - Thomas McLaughlin Jr., chairman of the Sampson County HIV/AIDS Task Force speaks gives an update about the program. - Community members sing together at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church. - - During the National Week of Prayer, community members pray together to show support for people living with HIV or AIDS. - - A prayer circle is formed at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church. - - The Rev. Leonard Henry speaks about faith during a special event held at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church. - -

Inside Olivet Institutional Baptist Church, the Rev. Leonard Henry preached with vigor while telling a Biblical story about faith and the healing power of Jesus.

For one night during the 31st National Week of Prayer for the Healing of AIDS (NWPHA), Henry served as the guest speaker while showing support to people fighting the disease. During the sermon, he spoke about a miracle where Jesus was teaching in a house in Capernaum and a paralyzed man being lowered from a roof after there was no room through the entrance. After forgiving sins, Jesus healed the man because of the faith of four men who brought him to the house.

“He is in the house,” Henry said with excitement to the audience sitting in the pews. “And this same God who was in the House in Capernaum is the same God we celebrate tonight for this special occasion in honor as well as supporting all of those who’ve been effected by the HIV disease.”

NWPHA is a title Henry loves the title because he said people don’t believe that God can still heal. Each year, it’s hosted locally by the Sampson County HIV/AIDS Task Force with a mission to spread hope and to encourage others to take action.

Under the leadership of the Rev. Willie Bowden Jr., the church hosted the local NWPHA observance, held from March 1 through March 8 through the nation. The purpose is to spread awareness and get more faith-based organizations involved in the education. NWPHA began with a vision through Pernessa Seele, the founder of The Balm in Gilead. More than 10,000 churches are involved in the initiative, which is now celebrating 30 years. Based out of Richmond, Va., one of the goals is to make churches community centers for education, prevention and care when it comes HIV. A push is made to let the public know about prevention, testing, services and community engagement. While preaching about the paralytic and another about leprosy, Henry stressed the importance of churches getting more involved.

“He couldn’t move and his was laying on that bed,” said Henry of First Baptist Church. “I kind of look at this gentleman as being the church. We’re kind of in a position because we can’t move because we’re afraid of what everyone else is going to think of us. We have allowed tradition and religion to cripple us. We no longer are willing to go down to the level of people. We want them to come up to us, but we don’t want to go down where’s they’re at.”

Thomas McLaughlin Jr., a survivor and chairman of the Task Force, gave a testimony about his experience. He was diagnosed in the early 2000s and was told that he only had a few months to live. But through treatments and faith, he’s still here.

“It’s been 18 years and I’m still here in Jesus’ name,” McLaughlin said about being diagnosed in 2002. “I’m here and kept by his love and it was nothing else but God who did it.”

During the night, he spoke about national plans to combat HIV and AIDS, a disease that weakens the the immune system, gradually destroying the the body’s ability to fight infections. According to HIV.gov, more than 700,000 lives have been lost to HIV since 1981 and more than 1.1 million Americans currently live with HIV. Some of the plans includes an initiative of President Donald Trump’s Administration to lower the rate by 75 percent in five years and by 90 percent in 10 years. The pillars of the plan involve diagnoses, treatment, prevention and responding.

Another major goal comes from the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) and its “90-90-90” plan. By 2020, UNAIDS would like to have 90 percent of people living with HIV to know their status and for 90 percent to get connected to health care. This year, UNAIDS would like 90 percent of people receiving antiretroviral therapy will have viral suppression. McLaughlin also spoke about medicine such as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), which helps prevents high-risk people fro getting HIV.

“We know HIV has been around for over thirty years and there’s stigma and discrimination involved in it,” McLaughlin said. “There is still not a cure, but one thing we do know, it’s not a death sentence now, so because of that a lot of organizations that had the name — HIV slash AIDS — is now going away with the word AIDS because it’s not a death sentence any more. Amen.”

Task force, public observe National Week of Prayer

By Chase Jordan

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137.

