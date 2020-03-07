Murphy Family Ventures offers eye-opening glance at careers

Sherry Matthews|Sampson Independent Murphy Family Ventures team members talk to high school students about the farm operations before allowing them to take a virtual reality tour. - Sherry Matthews|Sampson Independent In addition to informative presentations and hands-on opportunities, the Murphy team gave students an opportunity to play high-energy games as a way of making the career event not only informative but fun. - Sherry Matthews|Sampson Independent East Duplin student Nick Grady asks questions about career opportunities in the pork production division at Murphy. - Sherry Matthews|Sampson Independent East Duplin student Walter Hernandez takes a virtual tour of a Murphy Family Ventures farm. - - Sherry Matthews|Sampson Independent Mad Boar staff demonstrate how to properly carry a serving tray. - - Sherry Matthews|Sampson Independent Students had an opportunity to guess how many jelly beans were in a jar for ‘cool prizes,’ during demonstrations at the various booths set up in the Mad Boar’s Celtic Court. - - Sherry Matthews|Sampson Independent From events and catering, golf courses and restaurants, students learned about a variety of opportunities offered through Murphy Family Ventures that most didn’t know existed that close to their homes. - - Sherry Matthews|Sampson Independent Murphy team members Chris Randall and Charlie Whaley talk to students about career opportunities with the Duplin company. - -

WALLACE — East Duplin student Walter Hernandez sat quietly on a stool in the foyer of the Mad Boar’s Celtic Court, goggles firmly affixed over his eyes. He leaned in, then swiveled quickly, a grin spreading across his face. “I saw it. Man that was cool.”

He, along with James Kenan student Alex Rentevia, were among five students captivated by the Murphy Family Ventures Virtual Reality Farm Tour, one of a dozen or so booths that were lined up inside and outside the center, where dozens of junior and senior high school students from several area counties, including Sampson and Duplin, were traveling career paths most had no idea existed right down the road from their homes.

“This is amazing,” Rentevia offered. “I saw that truck coming right down the path.”

The students were engaging in a tour of a Murphy farm without ever leaving the comforts of the Celtic Court on a rainy Thursday morning.

“We have a lot to offer,” one of the Murphy team members said as she offered a set of goggles to other students as the teens shifted from one booth to another.

Inside the Celtic Court, dozens of other students stood listening intently to long-time Murphy employees, many of them graduates of the same schools, talk about their tenure with the company. “There are great opportunities here at Murphy, and so many different jobs to choose from. Truly there’s something for just about anyone,” team member Charlie Whaley told the students.

It was all part of Murphy Family Ventures first annual High School Career Day, an event developed to provide upcoming graduates seeking local career opportunities the chance to interact with hiring managers and to learn about the various departments and positions offered by Murphy.

The nearly day-long opportunity was a new and exciting way for students to engage with a specific team of employers as well as a chance for a company like Murphy Family Ventures to work towards growing its own.

With a high-energy atmosphere, chances to win prizes, and opportunities to actually try their hand at some of the jobs Murphy offers, students rotated from the horticulture station to landscaping and then on to human resources, golf maintenance, Pack Rat sales, poultry and swine production and all things related to the Mad Boar , including sales and banquets, the restaurant and the hotel.

At the Mad Boar station, students were given hands-on training in being a waiter, complete with plate and trays they were told to hold above their shoulders, and with one hand. “Now listen carefully to what you need to put on the trays, then carry them as if you were serving customers.” Students placed plates on trays then hoisted them over their hands, straining to meet the cadence of the orders.

“Man, I thought this would be easy,” Dustin Dermott of Wallace-Rose Hill attested. “It’s not, not at all.”

Other students agreed, and still others stood, open-mouthed watching the demonstration by trained wait staff, shaking their heads and concurring that there was, indeed, a degree of difficulty in the act they didn’t even realize.

“This has been very impressive,” noted Erin Cain, Career Development Coordinator at Clinton High School, as she watched several presentations along with her students. “What a great opportunity for all of these young people.”

Nine juniors and seniors were there from CHS, six who, Cain said, were likely to go straight from high school to the workforce. “I would call this an awesome event. It has allowed our students to see firsthand career pathways that they really didn’t know existed so close to home. We are so thankful that Murphy Family Ventures asked us to be a part of this.”

CHS senior Giselle Ramirez was ecstatic about being at the career event. “This is a really, really good opportunity. I never really thought I would be interested in jobs with Murphy, but this has really opened my mind and given me a whole different perspective.”

In many ways, that was exactly the point of the day — opening students’ eyes, connecting with them and showing them the job possibilities that would allow them to stay close to home and provide for their families.

The event opened with a welcome by Dell Murphy, president of Murphy Family Ventures, who expressed the importance of connecting with the communities where they do business. He also stressed how valuable local students are to the future of the local community, the state, and the nation. Following Murphy’s address, employees from throughout the company spoke as featured graduates of the 10 local schools in attendance, with each employee briefly sharing their personal stories and experiences with Murphy.

The event featured tenured employees from over 12 Murphy Family Ventures business units at booths throughout the venue space. At each station, employees explained and demonstrated different aspects of their jobs, gave out special items, and featured challenging games to entertain students during the event.

The Thursday career event is the culmination of a long-term plan by Murphy Family Ventures to connect with high school students. Over the past couple of years the company has offered summer internships, job shadowing, and part-time employment opportunities specifically for students and school faculty to learn about the various aspects of Murphy Family Ventures’ businesses.

Murphy Family Ventures has a rich history of providing local residents with professional career opportunities that present them with the ability to stay close to home and provide for their families. The company owns and operates five major industry divisions and over 100 business units. During peak seasons they employ close to 1,000 employees.

The event was sponsored in-part by the National Pork Board and supported by the NC Pork Council who provided an informative session about the agriculture industry while attendees enjoyed lunch provided by Village Subs of Wallace, a sandwich shop that is part of the Murphy Family Ventures hospitality division.

High schools in attendance included: Wallace Rose-Hill. East Duplin, James Kenan, North Duplin, Harrells Christian Academy, Clinton High School, Union, Lakewood, Southern Wayne, Topsail, and Heide Trask.

Sampson, Clinton students involved in career event

By Sherry Matthews [email protected]

Sherry Matthews is the general manager of The Sampson Independent.

