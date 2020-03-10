Changes afoot in career and tech education

Parents will soon have to take into account the new structure of Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses as they help their child pick out what courses to register for in the next school year.

According to Kristy Moore, director of CTE for Clinton City Schools, Perkins has changed from Perkins IV to Perkins V. Perkins is the principal source of federal funding to states for the improvement of secondary and postsecondary career and technical education programs.

Some students and parents are already familiar with Career and Technical Education, or CTE, courses, which are those that emphasize real-world skills and practical knowledge. The CTE programs have undergone a major change going forward due to the Strengthening CTE for the 21st Century Act signed into law by President Trump in 2018.

The law changed the definition of a CTE concentrator and schools have gone from a four-course study to a two or three-course study. The curriculum guide for 2020-2021 has changed as a result for Clinton City Schools, notably Clinton High School.

“We’ve grown in Public Safety areas, so we’ve added Public Safety II,” Moore explained.

There are new career pathways for students to consider when deciding what classes to take, including Hospitality and Tourism and Business Management I and II. The school has also brought back the Biomedical Technology course and they have added a Digital Design and Animation II course.

Personal Finance will no longer be a CTE course; it is now a required Social Studies course under a new name.

Another change includes the names of several courses. For example, Parenting and Child Development is now called Child Development and Health Team Relations is now known as Foundations of Health Science.

Course names have changed to match up with career pathways.

Business, Finance and Information Technology has changed to Business, Finance and Marketing Education. Trade and Industrial is now Trade, Technology, Engineering and Industrial Education. Program area additions include Agriculture Education, Computer Science and Information Technology Education and Family and Consumer Sciences Education.

Marketing and Entrepreneurship and Technology, Engineering and Design no longer exist.

There will be proof of learning, however, it is unknown as of yet what the proof will be before each course. The proof could be an NC final exam, a performance or perhaps a credential. Some of the credentials are free while others are not. The schools will not receive additional funding to offer different credentials. Seniors who are CTE concentrators will take the WorkKeys assessment from ACT to earn an NC Career Readiness Certification.

Moore gave the CCS board information regarding these changes during the monthly board meeting.

Carol Worley, a board member, expressed the worry that parents might not understand how to read the new format regarding the career clusters chart. Moore stated that so far the plan is for counselors to work with students one on one to help them determine what courses to take. The counselors will help the students figure out what pathway they are interested in and then show them what courses they will need for that pathway.

On the chart, the employability skills courses and technical courses are supplemental courses meant to enhance the pathway. Every pathway has Microsoft Word and Powerpoint and Career Management for the employability courses. The technical courses vary for each pathway. The chart is meant to be read from left to right starting with the prerequisite course to the concentrator and then career pathway major course.

Dr. Linda Brunson, chairperson, brought up staffing questions. No courses have been dropped, but the schools will offer new courses. New staffing is based on need and the hope is that the need will be great enough for funding for new staff.

Career and College Promise CTE courses are available at Sampson Community College at www.sampsoncc.edu/general-admissions/high-school-students/ccp-pathways/

There will be a CTE Tour for current eighth-grade students on March 18 and 19 from 9:45 until 11 a.m. and a CTE Honor Society Ceremony at 6 p.m. on April 23 in the Clinton High School Auditorium.

