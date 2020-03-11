Spring revivals, Lent programs set

From March 11-13 at 7:30 p.m. nightly (already in progress) Color Revival is being held at Ram In The Bush Church, Clinton. The guest messenger is Dr. Gertie Stevens, choir and congregation of Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove (color is brown). On Thursday, the guest messenger will be Pastor Renita Butts, choir and congregation of Restored for a Purpose Church, Clinton (color is blue). On Friday, the guest messenger will be Pastor Daemarkis Faison, choir and congregation of Love of Macedonia United Holy Church, Beulaville (color is red). Host Pastor: Apostle Judy.

On Wednesday, March 11, at 7 p.m. Lent Service is being held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest messenger is the Bishop Eddie Parker, choir and congregation of Gateway Deliverance Ministries.

From March 11-13, at 7 p.m. nightly, the praise team will open up at 6:45 p.m. Pre-Pastor’s Anniversary service honoring the Rev. Dr. S. E. Bryant at Snow Hill Church, Roseboro. The guest messenger, the Rev. Dr. Louie Boykin and congregation of Baldwin Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabethtown. The Western Union will be in charge of the music. On Thursday, the Rev. Thaddeus Godwin, ushers, choir and congregation of Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton; on Friday, the Rev. Leonard Henry, ushers, choir and congregation of First Baptist Church, Clinton.

From March 11-13, at 7:30 p.m. Spring Revival is being held at Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church, Keener. The guest revivalist is the Rev. Harry Spates of Big Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest choirs: Cooper Chapel United Holiness Church, Clinton; Andrew Chapel Church male chorus, Clinton, and St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton.

On March 14, at 10 a.m. Women’s Fellowship service will be held at Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church, Roseboro.

On Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. Annual Women’s Conference will be held at Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church, Salemburg.The guest messenger will be Dr. Hattie Lofton of Smithfield. Host Pastor: Rev. Dr. Montorom Williams.

On Saturday, March 14, at 5 p.m./Sunday, March 15, at 3 p.m., Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1450 Sivertson Road, Autryville, will celebrate their 58th adult choir anniversary. The musical guests: The Sensational Gospel Singers of Clinton; Jackson Grove choir of Midway; Mingle Hill mass choir of Salemburg; Snowhill male chorus of Roseboro; First Baptist male chorus of Roseboro; and many more. Host Pastor: Rev. Freddie Herring.

On Saturday, March 14, at 6 p.m., Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church male chorus will be celebrating their 14th anniversary. Several choral groups to participate, lifting up the name of Jesus in praises and songs.

On Sunday, March 15, at 11 a.m. Annual Family and Friend’s Day will be observed at Ashley Chapel AME Zion Church, Ingold. The morning guest will be the Rev. Arno Peterson, choir and congregation of Miller Chapel AME Zion Church. Dinner will be served at 2 p.m. At 3 p.m. the guest will be the Rev. Dr. Huge Miller, choir and congregation of St. Stephen AME Zion Church. The host Pastor: Rev. Darius R. Ballard.

On Sunday, March 15, at 11 a.m. Annual Women’s Day service will be held at The People’s Church. The guest messenger will be Eldress Louise Royal of Jackson Grove Bible Church of God, Midway.

On Sunday, March 15, at 11 a.m. regular morning service will be held at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Ray, will deliver the morning message. Dinner will be served following the morning service. At 3 p.m., Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church is celebrating their annual officer’s day service. Location: 9030 Harnett-Dunn Hwy., Dunn. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Thomas Raynor, choir and congregation of Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

On Sunday, March 15, at 11:30 a.m., Greater Mt. Calvary Holiness Church, 515 Southeast Blvd., Clinton, will celebrate their 27th church anniversary. The guest messenger will be Elder Willie Bryant, choir and congregation of St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton.

On Sunday, March 15, at 3 p.m., Pastor’s Aide service will be held at Union Star Freewill Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be Bishop Ronnie Hood.

On Sunday, March 15, at 3 p.m., Deacon and Trustee Service will be held at Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church, Keener. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Willie Alford, choir and congregation of Popular Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Faison.

On Sunday, March 15, at 3 p.m., Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting a “Hat and Heel” event. There will be three judges on this event who will choose who has the fanciest hat/shoes. The guest messenger will be Elder Leslie Simpson of Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church. Host Pastor: Rev. Ray Bolton.

On Sunday, March 15, at 3 p.m., Jackson Grove Bible Church of God, Midway, will have a birthday celebration. The guest messenger for this event will be Dr. Claudie T. Morrisey, choir and congregation of Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove. Host Pastor: Eldress Louise Royal.

On Sunday, March 15, at 3 p.m. New Life Missionary Baptist Church, will have their Trustee service. The guest messenger will be Pastor Jeffery White, ushers ,mass choir, and congregation of Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

On Wednesday, March 18, at 7 p.m. Lent service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Jeffery White, choir and congregation of Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

From March 18-20, at 7 p.m. nightly, Spring Revival will be held at New Life Outreach Ministries, Clinton. The guest revivalist will be Pastor James Goodman and congregation. New Life Outreach Ministries praise/worship team will minister through music.

On Saturday, March 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Elder Dee Beatty invites every woman of every culture to join us at the ‘“Log Cabin” at Mt. Pleasant Church for a special free luncheon to the public. We will come together to share about some of your most special issues that you know it was God who took you through. We will be journal writing as well. FMI call Elder Dee at 910-385-2056.

On Sunday, March 22, at 4 p.m. Usher’s Anniversary will be held at Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church, Keener. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Ray Bolton, ushers, choir and congregation of Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. Refreshments will be served.

Prayer Service/Bible Studies:

Journey Group Bible Study/Sunday/6 p.m./The Journey Church, Plain View.

Trinity United Freewill Holiness Church, Clinton/Bible Study/Sunday/8 a.m.

Prayer service/Monday/5:30 p.m./House of Jacob, Clinton.

Prayer service/Monday/ 6 p.m./ Wednesday at 6:30 p.m./New Life Outreach International Ministries, Clinton.

Tuesday, 11 a.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/ Ivanhoe

Prayer service/Tuesday, 6:30 p.m./ Love Center/345 Jackson Road, Dunn

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church, Salemburg

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Cooper Chapel UHC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./ Bearskin MBC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Arise Ministries, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Mt Pleasant Church, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush Church, Clinton.

Prayer service/Bible study is held every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. and every Friday at 7 p.m. at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church,Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Brown’s Chapel MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Littlefield MBC, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Elizabeth MBC, Autryville.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Wards Chapel MBC, Delway.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./First Missionary Baptist, Warsaw.

Wednesday, before the first and third/6 p.m./Cedar Creek MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Temple of God Deliverance Ministry, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./ First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe.

Wednesday, 6:45 p.m./Roseville Missionary Baptist Church, Harrells

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hills Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Faison

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Paul Church of Christ,/Clinton

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Sampson Chapel Disciples of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hour of Power/Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m Holly Grove Holiness Church 1519 Indian Town Road, Clinton, with the Rev. Eartle McNeil Jr.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Morning Star United Holy Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Faison Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Piney Green Disciple Church, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church, Garland

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Dunn

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Garland First Baptist Church, Garland.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./The Journey Church. Plainview, Dunn.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Greater St. Luke United Holy Church, Rose Hill.

Every first Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Mission night/Baptist Men/WMU/Youth, Turkey Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, at 7 p.m. Hayes Chapel Baptist Church, Delway

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Corporate Prayer

Every first Wed./St. Peter United Holiness Church, Keener.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./First Baptist Church, Stedman

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./St. Jude Church of Christ, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Original Bible Way Tabernacle, Mt.Olive.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m/Holy Tabernacle U.H.Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Held every first and third Wednesday at 7:30 p.m./Goshen Disciples Church, Faison, and preaching is every second and fourth Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, at 10 a.m./Roseboro United Methodist Church, Roseboro. (Ladies Bible Study in Fellowship Hall)

Thursday, at 5 p.m. till 5:30 p.m (Prayer Service) Bible Study/5:30-6:30 p.m at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./House of Prayer in Faison/Rev. Everlena Oliver.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./The People’s Church, 1776 Rowan Road, Clinton.

Thursday, 6:30 p.m./Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./WhoSoEver Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m. and Joy night every 4th Friday night, held at Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Trinity Outreach Ministries, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Bethlehem Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m/St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton.

Joy Night 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush/every Thursday, Clinton.

Regular Morning Services:

Brown’s Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Greater Mt. Calvary Holiness Church/Clinton/11:30 a.m.

The New Church of Christ/Faison/11 a.m.

Clinton International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Turkey Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Snowhill M.B.Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Olivet Institutional Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Union Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Bowden/11 a.m.

Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church/Keener/11 a.m.

Littlefield M.B. Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10:45 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist/Roseboro/10 a.m.

St. Jude United Holy Church/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church/Salemburg/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Kenansville/11 a.m.

New Life Outreach Ministries/Clinton/8:30 & 10:30 a.m.

New Birth Deliverance and International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Robinson Chapel M.B. Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Chapel Hill M.B. Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

Big Piney Grove M.B. Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Christ Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Andrew Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Lisbon St. M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Bearskin M.B.Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The House of Prayer/Faison/7:30 p.m.

First Baptist M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Point Level Disciples Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Holly Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

Jackson Grove Bible Church of God/Midway/11 a.m.

Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m

Goshen Disciples Church/Faison/11 a.m.

Giddenville A.M.E. Zion Church/Faison/11 a.m.

Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

Holly Grove Holiness Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Ram In The Bush Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

Original Bible Way Tabernacle/Mt. Olive/11 a.m.

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/Ivanhoe/11 a.m.

St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church/Garland/11 a.m.

Garland First Baptist Church/Garland/11 a.m.

The Journey Church/Plain View area/11 a.m.

Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Warsaw/11 a.m.

Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry/Roseboro/9 a.m. till 11 a.m.

Greater St. Luke United Holy Church/Rose Hill/11 a.m.

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church/ Clinton/11 a.m.

St. Paul Church of Christ/Clinton/10:45 a.m.

St. Stephens Holiness Church/Turkey/11 a.m

Gateway Deliverance Ministries/Clinton/10:45 a.m.

The People’s Church/1776 Rowan Rd. Clinton/11 a.m.

Hill Chapel Missionary Baptist Church/Faison/11 a.m.

Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Beaver Dam Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton-Odom Rd./11 a.m.

St. Peter United Holiness Church/Keener/11 a.m.

First Baptist Church/Deep Bottom/11 a.m.

The New Church of Christ/Faison/11 a.m.

Cooper Chapel United Holiness Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Trinity United Freewill Holiness Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Roseboro/8:45 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

Little Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church/11 a.m.

Roseboro United Methodist Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11:15 a.m.

Piney Green Disciples Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church/Dunn/11 a.m.

New Light AME Zion Church/Salemburg/11 a.m.

St. Jude Disciples of Christ/Warsaw/10 a.m.

Trinity Outreach Ministries/Clinton/11:45 a.m.

By Marilyn Wright Contributing columnist

To report church news, call 910-551-8624 or email [email protected]

